Endoscopic Clips Market 2022: Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2028

Endoscopic clips are a type of specialist equipment used in endoscopy. These clips are used in gastrointestinal endoscopy to promote tissue approximation. These were first launched with the express objective of producing gastrointestinal hemostasis, particularly in the case of peptic ulcer haemorrhage. The expansion of the endoscopic clips market is expected to be steered by an increase in the prevalence of bleeding during procedures. Endoscopic clips are commonly used to treat hemostasis issues such bleeding arteries and ulcers. Improved health-care infrastructure, rising demand for endoscopic treatment, supportive government initiatives, and widespread acceptance of minimally invasive surgery are all factors driving market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on application, the global endoscopic clips market is segmented into hemostasis, endoscopic marking, and others. The market for endoscopic marking is further sub-segmented into mucosal/sub-mucosal defects, bleeding ulcers, bleeding arteries, and polypectomy sites.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals ambulatory surgical centers, and others

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increase in Incidence of Bleeding During Surgeries

Technological Innovations

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ENDOSCOPIC CLIPS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

MARKET PLAYERS

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

STERIS Plc

Cook Endoscopy

Olympus America

Medtronic

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

The Endoscopic Clips Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

