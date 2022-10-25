Rising Future Growth of Unified Communications Market : Industry Size, Share, Trends, Business Analysis and 2028 Forecast Study

The comprehensive industry research on “Global Unified Communications Market” published by The Insights Partners includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report also has insights about key market players, size, growth, demand, trends, and applications of Global Unified Communications Market, its type, trends and overall market share. Here, the market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as swot analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Unified communications refers to an integrated system that combines multiple communication solutions that are used in a business environment. These communication solutions could include phone calls, instant messaging, video conferencing, email, and fax among many others depending on the unified communications solution provider. The objective of unified communications solution is to integrate the software that supports both asynchronous and synchronous communication, this makes it easy for the end user to access all the tools from any device. Increasing business communications across geographies and need of real time collaborations are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global unified communications market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The unified communications market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as evolving workforce dynamics and increasing cross border business communications across various time zones. The growing popularity of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) among enterprises is also expected to drive the future growth of unified communications market. However, concerns related to data security and privacy could affect the growth of unified communications market during the forecast period of 2019 to 202- On the other hand, increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and need of need of real time collaborations across industries may offer significant growth opportunities for the global unified communications market in the coming years.

List of Companies Profiled in the Unified Communications Market Report are:

Avaya Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

….

Global Unified Communications Market Scope

by Solution (Text-Based Communication, Web Conferencing, Voice Applications, Video Services, Others)

by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)

by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

by End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Government, Others)

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global unified communications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The unified communications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting unified communications market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the unified communications market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Unified Communications Market – By Solution

1.3.2 Unified Communications Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Unified Communications Market – By Organization Size

1.3.4 Unified Communications Market – By End User

1.3.5 Unified Communications Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2028

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

7. UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – SOLUTION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. SOLUTION MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. TEXT-BASED COMMUNICATION

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Text-Based Communication Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. WEB CONFERENCING

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Web Conferencing Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. VOICE APPLICATIONS

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Voice Applications Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6. VIDEO SERVICES

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Video Services Market Forecast and Analysis

7.7. OTHERS

Continued….

