Healthcare Cloud Computing Market US$ 1.92 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 4.39 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

KEY PLAYERS:

– Global Net Access (GNAX)

– Carecloud Corporation

– Dell Inc.

– Athenahealth, Inc.

– Carestream Health, Inc.

– VMWare, Inc.

– Iron Mountain, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Cleardata Networks, Inc.

– Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Scope of the report:

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Service: Software-As-A-Service (SAAS) Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS) Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS)

Deployment Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Application Clinical Information Systems Non-Clinical Information Systems

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) South & Central America Middle East & Africa



Within the report, the market is segmented into service, deployment model, application, and geography. By service, the market is further segmented into software-as-a-service (SAAS), platform-as-a-service (PAAS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS). By deployment model the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented into clinical information systems market, non-clinical information systems market. Geographically, the market is sub segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa.

The research report provides deep insights into the market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Healthcare Cloud Computing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2030. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022–2030? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Healthcare Cloud Computing market segments and regions.

