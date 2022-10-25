Mechanical Ventillators Market Performance Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Volume and Forecast to 2022

Mechanical ventilation is the medical term for artificial ventilation where mechanical means is used to assist or replace spontaneous breathing. This may involve a machine called a ventilator or the breathing may be assisted by an anesthesiologist, certified registered nurse anesthetist, physician, physician assistant, respiratory therapist, paramedic, EMT, or other suitable person compressing a bag or set of bellows. Mechanical ventilation is termed “invasive” if it involves any instrument penetrating the trachea through the mouth, such as an endotracheal tube or the skin, such as a tracheostomy tube.

The mechanical ventilators market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rapid growth in the geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of respiratory emergencies in respiratory care devices these factors can drive the mechanical ventilators market over the estimate period. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

North America is likely to contribute to the largest share in the mechanical ventilators market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising number of chronic disorders, increasing incidence of respiratory emergencies in respiratory care devices in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth in adoption of modernized healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

Company Profile- General Electric, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, Carl Reiner GmbH, BD.

The global mechanical ventilators market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and geography. The product segment includes, portable mechanical ventilators, neonatal intensive care ventilators, critical care mechanical ventilators, and transport mechanical ventilators. Based on type, the mechanical ventilators market is segmented as, non-invasive mechanical ventilators, invasive mechanical ventilators. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, home healthcare, trauma centers, hospitals, and others.

