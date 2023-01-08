Single-sided PCBs Market See Huge Growth for New Normal |Würth Elektronik Group, Young Poong Group

”

Single-sided PCB, also known as single layer PCB, which is a type of PCB which comes with only one layer of conducting material on one side of the board and other side is used for incorporating different electronic components on the board. Single layer PCB is widely used in the printed circuit board design in a variety of different electronic sectors where low costs are required. What’s more, single layer PCB has been made of various of material, such as paper reinforced phenolic resin with copper foil and glass fiber reinforced epoxy resin with copper foil and so on. Needless to say, single-sided PCB is one of the most commonly fabricated boards as they are very simple and basic to make.

Some of the key players are: Würth Elektronik Group, Young Poong Group, ZDT, Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Compeq, Ellington, DSBJ, MEIKO ELECTRONICS, AT&S, Amitron, ICAPE, PCBCart

Global Single-sided PCBs Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Single-sided Rigid PCB

Single-sided Flexible PCB

Single-sided Rigid-flex PCB

Market Segmentation: By Application

Electronics Industrial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Global Single-sided PCBs Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 Single-sided PCBs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Single-sided PCBs Market Forecast

