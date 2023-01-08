Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters Market is Booming Worldwide withTexas Instruments, NXP

”

Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses.

The AC/DC control technology of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Controllers is a new type of AC/DC control technology developed in the last 10 years. Eliminating these two chips and the set of components that work with them saves space on the system board, reduces cost and increases system reliability. It has broad application prospects in markets with high cost pressure such as mobile phone chargers, and markets with high volume requirements such as LED drivers.

Highlights

The global Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 from an estimated US$ million in 2022, at a CAGR of % during 2023 and 2028.

North American market for Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

Asia-Pacific market for Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2022 through 2028.

The major global companies of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters include Texas Instruments, NXP, Onsemi, Infineon, Richtek, Joulwatt, Global Semiconductor, Lishengmei Semiconductor and Reactor Microelectronics, etc. In 2021, the world’s top three vendors accounted for approximately % of the revenue.

The global market for Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters in Charger is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2022 through 2028.

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, 15W Below, which accounted for % of the global market of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters in 2021, is expected to reach million US$ by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR of % from 2022 to 2028.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters.

The Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2021 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2017 to 2028. This report segments the global Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by types, by application, and by players, are also provided. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Texas Instruments

NXP

Onsemi

Infineon

Richtek

Joulwatt

Global Semiconductor

Lishengmei Semiconductor

Reactor Microelectronics

Kiwi Instruments

Dongke semiconductor

WINSEMI

Silan Microelectronics

CXW Technology

Chipown Micro-electronics

Icm-Semi

UNIU

Fremont Micro Devices

Chip-Hope

Product Type Insights

Global markets are presented by Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters type, along with growth forecasts through 2028.

This report has studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and during the historical period (2017-2022) and forecast period (2023-2028).

Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters segment by Type

15W Below

15-30W

30W Above

Application Insights

This report has provided the market size (production and revenue data) by application, during the historical period (2017-2022) and forecast period (2023-2028).

This report also outlines the market trends of each segment and consumer behaviors impacting the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market and what implications these may have on the industry’s future. This report can help to understand the relevant market and consumer trends that are driving the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market.

Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters segment by Application

Charger

Adapter

Others

Regional Outlook

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and sales data of each region and country for the period 2017-2028.

The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the USA, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India will be covered within the regional segment.

The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the USA, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2021 because of the base year, with estimates for 2022 and forecast value for 2028.

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will understand how the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Reasons to Buy This Report

This report will help the readers to understand the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market, and introduces in detail the market share, industry ranking, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, operation situation, expansion, and acquisition. etc. of the main players, which helps the readers to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

This report will help stakeholders to understand the global industry status and trends of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to strengthen their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.

This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters industry.

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters.

This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution.

Core Chapters

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters manufacturers competitive landscape, price, output and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, revenue, , price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Analysis of sales channel, distributors and customers

Chapter 10: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 11: Production and supply forecast, global and regional

Chapter 12: Consumption and demand forecast, global and regional

Chapter 13: Forecast by type and by application. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: The main points and conclusions of the report.

This Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market report gives a fair illustration of market growth with selective information on key market players. The information gathered considers both existing and upcoming Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters players including the competitors.

The Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters industry is growing at a furious pace exhibiting an upwardly rising CAGR over the forecast period. The interest displayed by the stakeholders in this industry is one of the key reasons for the growth of the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters industry.

Various factors enveloping the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market growth curve are noted at length in the market report. Porter’s five forces including suppliers, buyers, the threat from new entrants, product replacement, and degree of rivalry in the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market are observed in the market. Government regulations are also enlisted in the market brief. It also delves into the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market trajectory in between forecast years.

Global Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

15W Below

15-30W

30W Above

Market Segmentation: By Application

Charger

Adapter

Others

The two countries India and China are among the rapidly growing in Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters markets with increasing disposable incomes at their command. For each country, the report identifies the production capacity and gross margin. The report also takes the infinite trouble of identifying the top players in the region and their decisions that matter such as Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

What does this research have in offering?

Market line of the global Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market in unison with analysis of opportunities

Detailed insights on the company landscape in the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market

Detailed insights into the micro and macro impact on the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market with relevant market figures

A briefly documented list of market players functioning in the Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market

Precise segmentation of the different Primary-Side-Regulation (PSR) Flyback Converters market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users

Figures, bar charts, pie graph worksheets, and pictures to describe the market closely

