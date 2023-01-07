Acoustic Vector Sensor Market 2023 Development Status –Acoem Ecotech Industries Private Limited, BTech Acoustics

”
An acoustic vector-sensor (AVS) measures the acoustic pressure as well as the acoustic particle velocity, which can be used to estimate the acoustic intensity vector.
Some of the key players are: Acoem Ecotech Industries Private Limited, BTech Acoustics, Dantech Engineers P Ltd., Enviro Sense Tech, Itron India Private Limited, Kshitij Enterprises & Technologies, Marposs India Private Limited, Meteksan Defence, Microfine Materials Technologies Pte Ltd, Microflown AVISA, MinebeaMitsumi, NPS, Toray CFs, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, CAS Holdings,
Global Acoustic Vector Sensor Market Segmentation:
Market Segmentation: By Type
Three Dimension
Two Dimension
Market Segmentation: By Application
Mechanical Engineering
Automotive Industry
Aerospace
Oil And Gas
Chemical Industry
Medical Technology
Electrical Industry
Global Acoustic Vector Sensor Market Research Report 2023 – 2030
