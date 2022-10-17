Salicylic Acid Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Developments In Top Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview And Forecast To 2028

The Salicylic Acid Market research report provides an in-depth examination of the key factors stimulating market expansion. It also sheds light on the challenges or restraining factors that are poised to hinder industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Growth rate, market share captured, and valuation estimates for each region, segment, and company are documented as well. The industry analysis report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction. What is more, Salicylic Acid Market report analyses and provides the historic data along with the current performance of the market.

Salicylic acid also is known as ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid agent. It is used as an analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic agent. Salicylic acid is derived from natural and artificial sources. Naturally, it is obtained from the bark of the willow tree. Salicylic acid is used most commonly to help remove the outer layer of the skin. Thus, it is used to treat warts, psoriasis, acne, ringworm, dandruff, and ichthyosis. Salicylic acid is also used in the production of 4-aminosalicylic acid sandulpiride and landetimide in the pharmaceutical industry. Salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and it is used in combination with benzoic acid in the ointment. It is most commonly used in manufacturing aspirin and other personal care products.

Key Players:

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Alta Laboratories Ltd

M. Loveridge Limited

Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd.

SIMCO CHEMICAL PRODUCTS INC

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical CO,.Ltd

Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co.,Ltd

JQC(Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Paragon Organics

ZHENJIANG MAOYUAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

The global salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of application into cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others.

The global salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of application into cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others.

