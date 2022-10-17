Semiconductor IP Market Revenue to Cross US$ 9,670.4 Million By 2028: The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Global Semiconductor Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Source, and Industry Vertical,” the semiconductor IP is projected to reach US$ 9,670.4 million by 2028 from US$ 4,951.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021–2028. In a highly competitive global marketplace, the time-to-market of any product plays a critical role in the reputation of manufacturing companies. Lesser is the time-to-market, higher is the possibility of the company taking a competitive advantage in the market. Significant advancements in technology and the growing focus on designing more features on a single chip are the key factors driving the Semiconductor IP market growth.

In the semiconductor IP market, traditionally there were a few major companies that designed and sold the silicon IP. With the rapid evolution of the semiconductors industry in the past two decades, new business models have evolved for ensuring sustainability as well as progress, sufficing the ever increasing demands from customers.

The global semiconductor IP market is segmented based on type, source, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented into Processor SIP, Interface SIP, Physical SIP, Analog SIP, and Others. Based on source, market is segmented into licensing and royalty. Based on industry vertical, market is segmented into Telecom, Automotive, Industrial, Electronics, Medical, and Others.

Telecom market is highly competitive in nature in term of development in technology. Thus, players are timely introducing new features to differentiate their products from competitors as well as from old models. This has resulted in creating a challenging situation for semiconductor IP market. Moreover, with increasing spending capability of people, rising urban population, and decreasing prices of Telecom; the industry is witnessing a rapid growth across the world. The demand for smart devices smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming devices, AR/VR devices, and laptops is further fuelling the growth of Semiconductor IP market.

The global Semiconductor IP market includes companies operating in a wide range of product portfolio. Each category has some well-established key players and owing to different markets in which they operate and compete it is not feasible to determine key five players in the overall Semiconductor IP market. However, based on parameters such as overall revenue, brand image, current Semiconductor IP product portfolio, geographic reach, customer base, technology adoption & integration, new product/service/feature launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities, we have listed above five key players operating at a global level. Boeing; HORIBA, Ltd,; Lockheed Martin Corporation; MAHLE GmbH; and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. are the five key market players operating in the global Semiconductor IP market.

In the semiconductor IP market, new business models have evolved for ensuring sustainability as well as progress sufficing the ever increasing demands from the customer. The businesses in the semiconductor IP market have evolved to become one-stop solution providers that offer a wide range of IP cores and platforms that includes graphics, video, cloud software, connectivity and others. Therefore, customers who deal with multiple sources for SIP based products face challenges for the variety of business models and the different fees involved in those models.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Semiconductor IP Market Growth

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered North American economies, majorly due to disruptions in demand and supply sides, which also slowed down the growth of the semiconductor IP market. The market players reported the decreased production and disrupted raw material supply chains. Lockdowns imposed by government authorities disturbed the performances of the consumer electronics industry and supply chains. In 2021, governments lifted the lockdown restrictions and eased the taxation, which resulted in the resumption of the manufacturing business. Thus, in 2022, the demand for semiconductor IPs is expected to surge due to the resurgence of multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics industries.

Arm Holdings PLC; Imagination Technologies Limited; Faraday Technology Corporation; Xilinx, Inc.; and CEVA, Inc are among the leading suppliers for processor-based semiconductor IPs.

