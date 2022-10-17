Transient Protein Expression market share, trends and growth 2027

The Transient Protein Expression Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally, the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The transient protein expression market was valued at US$ 660.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 983.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Transient protein expression is a procedure that is usually used to obtain a few milligrams of protein to a hundred milligrams of protein. It is a procedure expressed in a short time once the DNA encoding expression has been introduced to animal or plant cells. It is performed using an electroporation technique that allows large numbers of mutants to be screened for their abilities to network productively with receptors and effectors.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, vectors, and competent cells. In 2019, the instruments segment held the largest market share. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the reducing human input is which enables continuous cell maintenance and protein production. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. In 2019, the genomic research segment held the largest market share in the transient protein expression market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as it increases DNA sequencing performance. Moreover, transient protein expression has helped in the study of all the genes of a person (the genome), including their interactions with each other as well as the environment.

The prominent/emerging players in the Transient Protein Expression market research include:

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

MERCK KGaA

QIAGEN

GenScript

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

New England Biolabs

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Mirus Bio LLC

Sino Biological Inc

