Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics market insight on the important factors and trends influencing the industry

The nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market was valued at US$ 14,014.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38,162.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Nucleic acid amplification technologies are used for the rapid and accurate diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases. The nucleic acid amplification is one of the important tool for wide aspects of life science technologies including, clinical medicine development, diagnosis of infectious diseases, and gene cloning. Extensively increasing prevalence of chronic as well as infectious diseases is boosting the demand for state-of-the-art diagnostic systems. The nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is expected to witness a significant growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for advanced diagnostic systems. However, lack of adequate infrastructure in emerging countries is estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Section 1: scope of the report & research methodology

Section 2: key takeaways

Section 3: market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing high level insights into the market dynamics and growth pattern

Section 4: market estimates and forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2027). Regional and country level estimates and forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the global market.

Section 5: competitive landscape. Attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the market structure & strategic undertakings as well as their impact.

Nucleic Acid-Based Insights

Based on nucleic acid, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). In 2019, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment held the largest share of the market; also, the same segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Process-Based Insights

Based on process, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostics, amplification, and detection. The amplification segment is further sub-segmented as transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LMIA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), helicase-dependent amplification (HDA), nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), and others. The diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Product Type-Based Insights

Based on product type, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into kits & reagents, assays, and systems. The kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Technology-Based Insights

Based on technology, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), isothermal amplification technology, direct nucleic acid detection, and CRISPR-Cas9. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is further sub-segmented as Quantitative PCR (qPCR), reverse-transcriptase (RT–PCR), multiplex PCR, nested PCR, in-situ PCR, and others. In addition, isothermal amplification technology segment is sub-segmented as target amplification systems, probe amplification systems, and signal amplification systems. Direct nucleic acid detection segment is further sub-segmented as aptamers, DNA biosensors, and others. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, genetic diseases, oncology, forensic testing, paternity testing, and others. The infectious diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, oncology segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The prominent/emerging players in the Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics market research include:

BD

bioMerieux SA

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

QIAGEN

Abbott

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

