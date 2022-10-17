North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2028

The Molecular Diagnostics market in North America is expected to grow from US$7,188.09 million in 2021 to US$ 16,261.41million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

This research report provides insights into the “North America Molecular Diagnostics Market”. This report summarizes the results of the assessment carried out by Business Market Insights in the field of the Benefits Management Platform for the global perspective. The report provides an analysis of the Benefits North America Molecular Diagnostics Market by deployment, application, and geography.

Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care and Developments by Market Players because of Point-of-Care (POC) is one emerging healthcare service, which is being aggressively adopted by patients and the healthcare service providers alike. It is extensively used in various healthcare processes, such as treatment, diagnostics, and patient monitoring. Leading medical device manufacturers and players operational in associated markets are actively involved in product innovation and development processes.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

QIAGEN

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

Novartis AG.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of the global North America Molecular Diagnostics Market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of the global North America Molecular Diagnostics Market segmented by deployment, component, solution, application, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global North America Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Chapter 3 provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter 4 provides a brief overview of the Benefits North America Molecular Diagnostics Market landscape. It further provides the segmentation of the market with PEST analysis on global scenarios along with ecosystem analysis and expert opinions.

provides a brief overview of the Benefits North America Molecular Diagnostics Market landscape. It further provides the segmentation of the market with PEST analysis on global scenarios along with ecosystem analysis and expert opinions. Chapter 5 highlights the Benefits North America Molecular Diagnostics Market trends and outlook and the prevailing factors that are driving the market, as well as are deterrents to market growth, along with their impact analysis.

highlights the Benefits North America Molecular Diagnostics Market trends and outlook and the prevailing factors that are driving the market, as well as are deterrents to market growth, along with their impact analysis. Chapter 6 discusses the market revenue and forecast, in the global North America Molecular Diagnostics Market.

discusses the market revenue and forecast, in the global North America Molecular Diagnostics Market. Chapter 7, 8, and 9 discuss the market segmented by deployment, application, and geography across the regions.

discuss the market segmented by deployment, application, and geography across the regions. Chapter 10 provides the impact of COVID 19 across the regions and respective countries.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at the global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the North America Molecular Diagnostics Market at the Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths, and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

