Aesthetic Lasers Market 2022: Future Demand, Sales, Production, Consumption and Forecast to 2028

The Aesthetic Lasers Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Aesthetic Lasers Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

According to our latest market study on “Aesthetic Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2.50 billion in 2021 to US$ 7.50 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Minimally invasive treatments have gained popularity in recent years due to the advantages associated with these surgeries, including smaller incisions, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, fewer surgical wounds, and lower complication risks compared to invasive surgeries. Moreover, the currently available minimally invasive surgeries produce similar efficiency and results as conventional surgical treatments. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, ~1,837,052 hair removal procedures were carried out globally in 2020. Services offered by the medical aesthetic industry are high-contact services, and therefore, governments in many countries mandated temporary shutdowns of aesthetic facilities in 2020, upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lockdown restrictions were eased in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, and many plastic surgeons and aesthetic centers started taking appointments and scheduling consultation sessions, alongside following strict guidelines and permitting limited patients per day.

On the basis of type, the aesthetic lasers market is bifurcated into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. In 2021, standalone lasers accounted for a larger share of the market; the market growth of this segment is attributed to the simple functioning and ease of use of these lasers.

Based on application, the aesthetic lasers market is segmented into skin revitalization, body contouring, hair removal, vascular treatment, tattoo removal, surgical acne and scars, wrinkle reduction, and others. In 2021, the hair removal segment accounted for the largest market share. The easy availability of compact and portable laser systems supports the large number of hair removal procedures performed every year. In addition, the introduction of system components that can be upgraded with an advanced user interface without changing the entire unit is propelling the growth of the aesthetic lasers market for the hair removal segment.

Based on end user, the aesthetic lasers market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, medical spas, and others. In 2021, the private clinics segment accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing number of clinics and disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India; the growing adoption of new technologies and popularity of noninvasive procedures; and the reduced cost of laser-based treatments.

North America dominated the aesthetic lasers market with ~41% share in 2021. The market growth in this region is attributed to the availability of a large number of skilled professionals, significant awareness among people regarding advancements in aesthetic procedures, and the introduction of advanced technologies owing to huge investments in research and development to improve the existing technologies for making them safer and more effective. Further, a growing number of aesthetic surgeons and the increasing spending power of consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America. In addition, rising efforts in the promotion of noninvasive aesthetic treatments are predicted to support the aesthetic lasers market growth in the region.

Alma Lasers, Ltd.; Cynosure, Inc.; Aerolase Corp.; El.En. S.p.A.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Lumenis Ltd.; Cutera, Inc.; Sharplight Technologies Ltd.; and Sciton, Inc. are a few of the key players profiled during the study of the aesthetic lasers market. Several other major companies were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

