Cardiovascular Devices Market 2022| Upcoming Opportunities, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2028

The Latest Released Cardiovascular Devices Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of global market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000826/

According to our latest study, “Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Device, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 48,106.47 million in 2021 to US$ 76,526.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the major factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The cardiovascular devices market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of heart diseases and growing developments in advanced technological diagnostics to diagnose heart diseases. However, an inability of vendors to invest in research & development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the production of cardiovascular devices. Furthermore, the delay of elective procedures due to COVID-19-related measures has adversely impacted the cardiovascular devices market, especially in 2020. While a few cardiovascular procedures are considered urgent, others have been postponed and delayed after the onset of the pandemic. The reduction in the diagnoses of cardiovascular diseases due to the reservation of healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients is restricting the growth of the cardiovascular devices market. Several medical device companies have experienced losses in their cardiovascular device businesses due to the pandemic. For instance, Medtronic announced a 33% reduction in its cardiac & vascular business sectors in its 2020 quarterly financial results.

Based on device, the cardiovascular devices market is segmented into electrocardiography (ECG), pacemaker, stent, defibrillator, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, event monitor, and others. The event monitor segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the ECG segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the market during the forecast period. The largest share of ECG segment is due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic cardiac diseases. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over ~454,000 people are hospitalized seeking primary diagnosis for atrial fibrillation each year in the US. Increasing hospital admissions and advanced infrastructure in facilities create revenue opportunities for the cardiovascular devices market. A new generation of portable and compact ECGs is fueling the adoption of the product, especially in the home healthcare segment. With the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), long-term ECG monitoring is necessary. Moreover, with the introduction of wireless ECG, doctors can monitor and diagnose patients remotely on time, which further boost the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Cardiologs, an artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics company, entered an exclusive distribution agreement in France with MicroPort CRM to resell its cloud analysis solution for Holter ECGs. The factors mentioned above will drive the cardiovascular devices market growth.

Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic; GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemen Healthineers; Abbott; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BD; and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are a few leading companies operating in the cardiovascular devices market.

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000826/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876