Bone Cement Market 2022: Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2028

The Bone Cement Market report outlines the evolution of Bone Cement industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Bone Cement Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Bone Cement Industry through 2022-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

According to our new research study on “Bone Cement Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by type, application, and end user,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,103.00 million in 2021 to US$ 1,626.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021–2028. Factors driving the market’s growth are rising developments in the field of regenerative medicine, rising number of road traffic accidents, growing demand for orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials, and rising number of domestic and global players entering the market with new ingredients such as antibiotic-impregnated bone cement

Based on type, the bone cement market is segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC), and others. The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement segment held the largest share of the bone cement market in 2021. However, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the bone cement market during the forecast period. PMMA has the advantage of not containing potentially hazardous components, such as bisphenol-A, which is found in polycarbonate. Furthermore, synthetic polymer is less costly and easier to handle and process than polycarbonate. PMMA is frequently used in practice for craniofacial tissue abnormalities such as skin and dentures.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bone Cement Market

The global economy was severely affected due to the COVID-19 cases in all the regions. The rising occurrence rate of coronavirus results had increased stress on the region’s healthcare system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopedic appointments were avoided as far as possible. This increases the risk of infection for both the patient and the clinic’s medical staff. With their large and socioeconomically varied populations and infrastructures, Asia Pacific countries were among the earliest to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the disease is not a surgical trauma, its effects on orthopedic injuries have been notable. Medical systems had to adapt to better focus on patients with a highly contagious disease while providing essential services. Even though many countries saw a decrease in traumatic injuries during the initial periods, orthopedic trauma services had to adapt to system-wide organizational changes. While each country took its approaches to address the pandemic, there were also consistencies in how musculoskeletal injuries and conditions were handled during these early pandemic stages. The pandemic has affected three main aspects of the global economy: manufacturing, supply chain, and business and financial markets. Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia are the hardest-hit countries due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

DePuy Synthase (The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson); Zimmer Biomet; Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Tecres S.p.A.; Heraeus Holding GmbH; Cardinal Health Inc; Teknimed; and Stryker Corporation are among the leading companies operating in the bone cement market.

Based on type, the bone cement market is segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC), and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, and Vertebroplasty. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. By geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

