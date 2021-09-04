A translator who aided salvage US President Joe Biden in a 2008 Afghan blizzard is sequestered from everything subsequent to neglecting to join the Kabul clearing transport, as per the Wall Street Journal. Then, at that point congressperson Biden and two different legislators were visiting Afghanistan when a blizzard constrained their helicopter to land in a distant region, the Journal investigated Tuesday.

In the midst of worry that Biden and the two other senior congresspersons, Chuck Hagel and John Kerry, were in danger of assault by the Taliban, Mohammed joined a little military Quick Reaction Force which drove from Bagram airbase into the mountains to protect them.

After thirteen years, Mohammed couldn’t get his application to emigrate to the Untied States handled on schedule to be cleared as the Taliban held onto power the nation over.

The translator, just named in the paper as “Mohammed” to ensure his personality, was turning out consistently for the US Army at that point, partaking in battle missions.

“Hi Mr. President: Save me and my family,” he told the Journal on Monday, the day of the last trips of the fourteen day crisis clearing.

“Remember me here.”

The paper said Mohammed, his significant other and four youngsters are presently secluded from everything, worried about a crackdown by the Taliban since they have expected force in Kabul.

On Tuesday White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Untied States needed to help him. “Our message to him is thank you for battling close by over the most recent 20 years,” she told journalists.

“We will get you out. We will respect your administration,” she said.