Samsung has been running beta projects for new forms of Android for a couple of years at this point. At first, these beta projects were confined to not exactly a small bunch of nations, yet Samsung ultimately began to make them all the more generally accessible.

It appears as though Samsung could be perhaps the soonest organization in beta-testing the Android 12 Operating System (OS). The Android 12 was declared only a couple of months back by Google and the Pixel 6 series ought to be the main arrangement of cell phones to include the OS formally on the lookout. Samsung has recently affirmed that it will be beginning the Android 12 tests (One UI 4.0 beta) for three of its leader cell phones – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The tests will go live from this month itself (September 2021).

For the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series, exactly the same thing is relied upon to occur. All things considered, there isn’t one at this moment. As of now, Samsung has just affirmed that the beta will be accessible in the US and South Korea, two business sectors which are in every case preferred choice. Be that as it may, we can look to past One UI betas from Samsung to find out about what other place One UI 4.0 will be accessible for testing before its stable overall delivery.

Notwithstanding the US and Korea, expect the One UI 4.0 beta program to dispatch in the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, China and India. Samsung could extend accessibility to different business sectors this year, however until further notice that is difficult to affirm. Fortunately, Samsung says the One UI 4.0 beta will begin at some point this month, and we ought to get an authority rundown of nations at whatever point the beta goes live.

You may likewise be contemplating whether the beta will come to gadgets other the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. That is additionally something we can’t affirm at this moment, yet the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta was made accessible for the entirety of Samsung’s leads for 2019 and 2020 (excepting the first Galaxy Fold) and a couple of mid-range gadgets, so we can expect One UI 4.0 testing to occur on something other than the Galaxy S21 setup, too.