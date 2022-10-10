Blood Bank Information Systems Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

The latest published report namely Global Blood Bank Information Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 added by The Insight Partners contains point by point data which enlarge understanding, scope, and application of this market. The report basic offers a basic understanding of the global Blood Bank Information industry competitors, the sales channel, growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, industry product innovations, and the value/volume of size, market segments, and market share of the best actors/products. Analysis of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates is mentioned in the report. The fundamental objective of this report is to help readers to get market definition, potential, dynamics, and segmentation assessment. The report covers market trends, Blood Bank Information extension, and industry growth analysis.

Blood Bank Information Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 1,103.95 million by 2028 from US$ 659.87 Million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Company Profiles:

Hemosoft

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Haemonetics Corporation

Integrated Medical Systems

Soft Computer Consultants, Inc.

IT Synergistics

Pysche Systems Corporation

Blood Bank Information Systems Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into blood donor management module, blood bank transfusion service module, and others

By end user, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into hospitals and blood banks

The rising number of blood donors and blood donations is one of the key factors driving the blood bank information systems market size. Hematologic diseases are the second-leading cause of the rising demand for blood. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 118.4 million blood donations are collected from across the globe. Out of which 40% of these are collected in high-income countries. Moreover, there are around 13,300 blood centers in 169 countries that report a collection of 106 million donations. Additionally, WHO also states that according to the gender profile of blood donors, globally 33% of the blood donations are given by women. It has also been reported that an increase of 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors has been witnessed by 156 countries from 2013 to 2018. The highest increase of voluntary unpaid blood donations is witnessed in the Regions of Americas with 25% and 23% in Africa. Thus, fueling the demand for blood bank information systems market growth.North America held the largest share of the blood bank information systems market and is expected to continue its position in the blood bank information systems market over the coming years. The factors that have enabled the North America region to be the largest market include increasing demand for safe blood transfusion and the rising number of hospitals and blood banks in the region. Moreover, rising awareness among people about donating blood has also contributed to the growth of the blood bank information systems market in the region. The American Red Cross (ARC) collects about 45% of the 14 million units of whole blood available for use annually in the US. Other community blood banks collect about 42%, hospitals collect about 11%, and the remaining 2% are imported. Hospital blood banks must have a computer-based information system to comply with requirements. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the blood bank information systems market growth.

Market Insights

Significant Rise in the Prevalence of Hematologic Diseases Drives Blood Bank Information Systems Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of blood cancer, including leukemia, has led to a significant rise in blood transfusion procedures and bone marrow cell transplants. According to American Red Cross, it has been found that around 29,000 units of red blood cells are required each day in the US. Also, nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed everyday in the US. Additionally, 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the US. Also, they reported that more than 1.8 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Thus, the rising hematologic diseases have led to the surge in demand for blood transfusions, which has further fueled the demand for blood bank information systems globally.

Type Based Insights

Based on type, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into blood donor management module, blood bank transfusion service module, and others. The blood donor management module segment is accounting for the largest market share and is expected to lead the blood bank information systems market during the forecast period. Blood donor management modules have gained attention in the global blood bank information systems market due to their information system that maintains daily transactions in a blood bank. The system maintains many records, and the search for blood is made very efficient and quick. Many companies are launching this system, such as HEMOSOFT has been serving the Turkish Red Crescent in the capacity of the national blood banking software in the blood centers and regional blood centers across the country. Further, it employs warning, advice, and decision-making tools to ensure errors are avoided, and that processing is completed quickly. The factors mentioned above have further fostered the blood donor management module segment growth in the market.

Regional Analysis of the Blood Bank Information Systems Market:

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Blood Bank Information Systems Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

