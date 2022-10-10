Telestroke Services Market Prediction and Analysis Offered by New Study

Latest released the research study on Global Telestroke Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telestroke Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telestroke Services The report represents a basic overview of the Telestroke Services market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Telestroke Services market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Telestroke Services market.

The telestroke services market is expected to grow from US$ 1,546.79 million in 2022 to US$ 4,672.23 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2028.



The rising prevalence of stroke cases and the surging volume of patients suffering from cardiac disorders are bolstering the growth of the telestroke services market. Additionally, the growing technological advancements are likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the telestroke services market from 2022 to 2028. However, unawareness of strokes is hampering the overall market growth.

North America is likely to continue its dominance in the Telestroke Services market during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness substantial demand for telestroke services, owing to the presence of key market players and the development of healthcare and research sectors in this region. The growing awareness of telemedicine, improved healthcare infrastructure, and appropriate reimbursement policies are also supporting the North America telestroke services market. The US held the largest market share in the North American market from 2022 to 2028; it is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of technological advancements and rising emphasis on improving treatment outcomes. The telestroke services market in the US is expected to grow due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to IntechOpen, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the US, with one stroke occurring approximately every 40 seconds and stroke-related death occurring roughly every 4 minutes. As per the American Heart Association, Inc., ~91% of the US population can travel by ambulance to a stroke-ready hospital, a primary stroke center, or a comprehensive stroke center within 1 hour for life-saving care, including telestroke-enabled emergency rooms. The increased use of telestroke across the country provides more extensive access to acute stroke expertise without delay and helps in filling gaps in regions that have inadequate access to stroke care. With the increasing adoption of telestroke, it is estimated that 96% of the US population has received optimal stroke care, which is remarkable given the country’s geographic spread. Additional government regulations regarding privacy, confidentiality, and patient rights apply in the country, which may go beyond the requirements for general medical interactions. Such aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the telestroke services market.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the telestroke services market is segmented into telehospitals/teleclinics, telehome, and others. The telehospitals/teleclinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2028. Telehospitals/Teleclinics includes on-call consultation, follow-ups, and sending reminder messages by voice or SMS to users via mobile health apps. Telehospital helps deliver awareness regarding strokes and their management and rehabilitation services which help in faster recovery. As per a Harvard Medical School report, stroke is the third leading cause of death in developed countries. Moreover, several organizations run telestroke programs on different levels to provide services for acute stroke patients. Thus, the rising prevalence of stroke, increase in initiatives such as telestroke programs, and awareness regarding stroke and telestroke services are expected to boost the growth of the telestroke services market during the forecast period.

Telestroke Services Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the telestroke services market is bifurcated into ischemic and hemorrhagic. Based on end user, the telestroke services market is segmented into telehospitals/teleclinics, telehome, and others. Based on geography, the telestroke services market is primarily categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The North America market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European telestroke services market is subsegmented into France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific market is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The telestroke services market in the MEA is further segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South & Central America telestroke services market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. The companies included in our research scope are Providence Health & Services; Nebraska Medicine;Lakewood Health System;Medical University of South Carolina; Granville Health System;Vidyo, Inc; Eagle Telemedicine; Avizia; Partners Teleestroke Center;Blue Sky Health; amongst others.

Scope of the Telestroke Services Market Report:

Regional Analysis of the Telestroke Services Market:

The global Telestroke Services Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Telestroke Services Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the Telestroke Services Market report provide to the readers?

➜ Telestroke Services fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Telestroke Services player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Telestroke Services in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Telestroke Services Market.

