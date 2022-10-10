ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

The newly added report entitled Global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 to the repository of The Insight Partners features an extensive study on the market, exploring its key aspects. The report provides a thorough analysis of the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA. The report concentrates on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It offers valuable insights regarding the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming years as well as solutions to tackle the same. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region.

The ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market was valued at US$ 1,342.92 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 4,130.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2028.



The usage of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) is a push toward adapting the ‘new normal’ as it is a method to gather patient data electronically by using technologies such as smart home devices, handheld monitors, wearables, e-diaries, tablets, and web servers to allow the stakeholders (patients, healthy volunteers, investigators and caregivers) in the trials to report outcomes directly and digitally. Although historically COA was only related to the evaluation of Patient-Related Outcomes (PRO), the FDA has now broadened the definition to include PerfO, ClinRO, and ObsRO along with PRO. In simple terms, when the above parameters are reported electronically, they fit under the eCOA spectrum.

eCOA/ePRO platform has substantial benefits for sponsors and CROs, as it reduces administrative burden, mitigates cost, and fastens trials. Such system shows strong results with fewer errors and discrepancies, improved data quality, clearer signals, and standardized accurate studies. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating the maintenance of health records drive the growth of the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.

Market Insights

Growing Demand for Clinical Trials

As per the data provided by Clinicaltrials.gov, 2016 has been a big one for clinical research. There were around 366,000 clinical studies registered globally as of February 2021. Clinical studies are an essential part of drug development worldwide. The number of clinical studies has augmented significantly since there were just 2,119 reported in 2000. Of these, almost half are drug or biological trials (123,806), with 45,501 currently recruiting participants. At present, there are 43 therapeutics in Phase II for COVID-19. Companies engaged in the development are AstraZeneca plc; Arch Biopartners Inc.; Applied Therapeutics Inc.; Apeiron Biologics GmbH; 4D Pharma plc; and AB Science SA. Companies are collaborating with other firms to hasten the development of therapeutics and vaccines. For instance, Eli Lilly partnered with AbCellera to develop vaccines; GSK, Novartis, and MSD are working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. GSK and Sanofi are working together to develop an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created even greater urgency for clinical trials to become more virtual and deliver a safe, convenient patient experience. Thus, market players are launching new products, thereby driving the adoption of patient centric platforms. For instance, Veeva Systems announced MyVeeva for Patients, a new application for clinical research sites. With capabilities for virtual visits, patient adherence, ePRO, eConsent, eSource, and an easy-to-use ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA, MyVeeva for Patients will make it easier for clinical research sites to deliver a patient-centric and paperless clinical trial experience for patients and sponsors. Additionally, in January 2021 YPrime, LLC, announced the launch of their fifth-generation electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform. Its newest platform features an improved user experience for patients, clinical investigators, sponsors, and CROs. This advanced technology enhances clinical trial efficiency, increases site satisfaction, and improves patient compliance. This release also ensures the delivery of cleaner data, streamlining the clinical trial data collection, and approval process.

Type of Solution-Based Insights

Based on type of solution, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), ePROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), E-Patient Diaries. The eCOA segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the ePRO segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Modality Mode-Based Insights

Based on modality, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is bifurcated into computer and mobile devices. The mobile devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2020. Also, the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into clinical trial sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), hospitals, academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The clinical trial sponsors segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% in the market during the forecast period.

ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA Market – by Type of Solution

eClinical Outcome Assessments

ePatient Reported Outcomes

Clinician Reported Outcomes

Observer Reported Outcomes

Performance Outcomes

ePatient Diaries

ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA Market – by Modality

Computer

Mobile Devices

ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA Market – by End User

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Company Profiles

ERT Clinical

ArisGlobal LLC

The Diary Pte. Ltd

ICON PLC

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Anju Software, Inc.

Kayentis

Bracket Global LLC

Dassault Systèmes SE

CRF Health

eClinical Solutions:

Scope of the ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Report:

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Regional Analysis of the ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market:

The global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market report provide to the readers?

➜ ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market.

There are 13 Sections to show the global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source”

