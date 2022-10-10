Telemedicine Market Analysis of The Major Products, Application Segments and Market Size with sales volume and Supply

The newly added report entitled Global Telemedicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 to the repository of The Insight Partners features an extensive study on the market, exploring its key aspects. The report provides a thorough analysis of the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the global Telemedicine. The report concentrates on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It offers valuable insights regarding the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming years as well as solutions to tackle the same. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region.

The telemedicine market was valued at US$ 51,094.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 199,544.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021–2028.

Company Profiles:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry, Inc. (Philips)

Teladoc Health

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eagle Telemedicine Solutions Llc

Insight

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is a global concern, and these diseases cause extra financial burden on healthcare sectors. Telehomecare is a pioneering way to provide care, monitor patients, and transmit information by using latest telecommunication technologies. Monitoring allows early-stage identification of disease, thus preventing chronic disease conditions. Telehome systems can be used to track and support patients with a variety of respiratory and chronic conditions that can be treated without the need of hospital visits. Furthermore, telehome services could also help reduce communications in person and lower the spread of communicable diseases. The implementation of telehome services also benefits patients economically and lowers the burden on physicians. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 60% of total deaths. Among all chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of deaths. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVDs, stroke, respiratory diseases, and diabetes is increasing due to alterations in lifestyle and lack of access to preventive care. The causes of chronic diseases may vary from genetic disposition to environmental factors and oxidative stress. The rising incidence of these chronic diseases is propelling the demand and adoption of telemedicine platforms.

Market Insights

Telehomecare programs introduced in different countries include the Whole System Demonstrator (WSD) project in the UK, Veterans’ Health Segmentation (VHA) project in the US, and the TELEKART program in Denmark. These telehomecare programs aim at assisting in reducing, managing, and preventing the occurrence of chronic diseases by remote monitoring of patients. In addition, in 2018, UNICEF developed RapidPro, a unique and innovative dashboard-system, to help the Malaria Sub-directorate of the Ministry of Health (MoH) in keeping track of health; the system is in effect since 2018, spanning 20 provinces and 20,000 villages. UNICEF is likely to continue to refine and expand the use of telemedicine tools to enhance the capabilities of communities and governments to manage HIV and malaria infections, awareness, immunization, and integrated national data as well as to ensure the long-term sustainability and scalability of the RapidPro program, as it is gradually being handed over to the government

Type: Technology Insights

In terms of type, the global telemedicine market is bifurcated into telehospital and telehome. In 2020, the telehome segment accounted for a larger market share. The market growth for this segment can be attributed to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, and shortage of physicians.

Delivery Mode: Insights

Based on delivery mode, the global telemedicine market is segmented into mobile, web, and call centers. The mobile segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile telephone devices are an important component of the telemedicine system. Through a mobile, patients and healthcare providers can communicate and exchange data. Smartphones are extensively used worldwide. Telemedicine applications and software can be operated to manage data. By using mobile devices, through internet connections, patient data can be transferred and managed remotely. The increasing internet penetration in developing countries is expected to support the growth of the telemedicine market.

By Product and Services

Software and Hardware

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education/Training

By Type

Telehospital

Telehome

By Speciality

Cardiology

Gynecology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Mental Health

Others

By Delivery Mode

Mobile

Call Centres

Web:

Scope of the Telemedicine Market Report:

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Telemedicine market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Regional Analysis of the Telemedicine Market:

The global Telemedicine Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Telemedicine Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the Telemedicine Market report provide to the readers?

➜ Telemedicine fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Telemedicine player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Telemedicine in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Telemedicine Market.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Telemedicine market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Telemedicine Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source”

