Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

The ‘Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Research Report’ is a Professional and In-Depth Study on the current state of the global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation industry with a focus on the global market. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market report represents a basic overview of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market size, share, and competitor segment with a basic introduction of manufactures, product types, geographical regions, and applications. This report gives a historical overview of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market trends, cost structure, growth, revenue, capacity and key driver’s analysis. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Industry research report delivers various aspects of industry including market growth projections, developments strategy, and prevailing dynamics. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to grow from US$ 8,658.87 million in 2021 to US$ 15,579.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market – Market Insights



Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market – Company Profiles:

ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC

MTM, Inc.

AMR

Xpress Transportation

CJ Medical Transportation

Southeastrans

Modivcare

Crothall Healthcare

Elite Medical Transport

Acadian Ambulance Service

ERS Transition Ltd.

Global Rescue LLC.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases account for more than half of total deaths across the world. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 6 in 10 Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease and stroke, cancer, and diabetes. Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in the US with cardiovascular disease and cancer, collectively, accounting for ~38% of all deaths. As per World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 data, 17.9 million deaths are recorded across the world annually due to cardiovascular diseases, followed by cancers (9.3 million), respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million).

Apart from worrying about the recurring medical expenses of patients suffering from chronic diseases, family members also need to be proactive in arranging transportation in emergencies, as these patients require regular access to life-saving health services to remain fit. While some might need therapies on daily basis, many visit their physicians for weekly consultations. Arranging a separate car may not be possible, especially for families belonging to low-income groups, who do not own any vehicle. In such cases, NEMT proves to be of great help to people. Studies show around 20 million people are suffering from chronic kidney disease who needs to reach the healthcare facilities on time for dialysis. One missed appointment can lead to an emergency admission to the hospital. For such patients, the availability of NEMT is a boon. The easy availability of NEMT offers individuals affected by chronic conditions access to life-sustaining treatments and health care services without delay. NEMT is a reliable way to go to appointments without missing them due to hindrances related to transportation, fuels the growth of the market.

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Regional Analysis of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market:

The global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market – Service Type Based Insights

Based on service type, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into private pay patient transportation, insurance-backed patient transportation, courier services, and others. In 2022, the private pay patient transportation segment held the largest market share. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2028. Private pay patient transportation services are used by patients to travel to and from doctor’s clinics and hospitals and for pharmacy pick-ups. In addition, these services can be availed by those people who are not Medicaid members for healthcare-related commutes. Medicare and private insurance policies don’t include transportation fees, patients pay for NEMT. Various benefits of private pay patient transportation include custom NEMT rates of reimbursement with higher margins compared to other, tendency to travel during off-peak hours in addition to regular business hours.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market – Application Based Insights

Based on application, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health related appointments, rehabilitation, and others. In 2022, the mental health related appointments segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the rehabilitation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Access to mental health treatment, services, and support is crucial for people suffering from mental illness to get well and stay well. These patients are not legally allowed to use their vehicles for transportation. Thus, having reliable, affordable transportation to and from medical appointment sites is often a major hurdle, which propels the adoption of NEMT services. Oregon Health Plan (OHP) offers members free rides to appointments. Rides are available for covered services, such as medical visits, mental health services, and others under the OHP.

The non-emergency medical transportation market players adopt organic strategies, such as product launch and expansion, to expand their footprint and product portfolio globally, and meet the growing demand. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have allowed the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence. Additionally, acquisitions, partnerships, and other growth strategies help strengthen the company’s customer base and increase its product portfolio.

In June 2022, MTM, Inc. acquired Veyo, an NEMT company based in San Diego, California, to attain the total annual revenue of ~US$ 1 billion. The organization will now provide 20 million trips each year to 16 million people in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

In June 2021, Modivcare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, completed the acquisition of nuVizz, Inc.’s WellRyde technology business. WellRyde is an industry-leading technology provider of Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS) software, enabling optimized routing, automated trip assignments and billing, and real-time network monitoring. WellRyde solutions are used by over 1,200 transportation provider companies.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source”

