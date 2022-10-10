Orthodontic Services Market Prediction and Analysis Offered by New Study

As per the research conducted by The Insight Partners, the report titled Global Orthodontic Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 presents an estimation of the past, current, and projection size of the market. The report contains current and future analysis of the market by evaluation Orthodontic Services the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, and share of the global Orthodontic Services market as well as an in-depth segment analysis of the market, and various prominent players in the market with a competitive scenario. The report embraces industrial outlook, current methods, revenue, and latest trends of the market from 2022-2028.

Orthodontic Services Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the orthodontic services market is segmented into fixed and removable. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. Based on geography, the orthodontic services market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European orthodontic services market is subsegmented into France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The orthodontic services market in the MEA is further segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South & Central America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.

Company Profiles

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

3M

Institute Straumann AG

Q & M Dental Group

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co. Ltd.

Dalian Meier Dental

Crescent Dental Care

Align Orthodontics

Coast Dental

ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITEDThe orthodontic services market is projected to grow from US$ 4,331.05 million in 2021 to US$ 9,293.72 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders across the globe and rising burden of malocclusion drive the growth of the market. Technological advancements in orthodontic services have forced the hospitals and clinics the high adoption of these services, which would act as a major trend in the orthodontic services market during 2021–2028.

During the past few decades, high-tech advancements have transformed the existing orthodontic technology and treatments, further resulting in more patient-friendly, discreet, and beneficial bracket systems. Clear braces have been introduced that can be customized to match the tooth’s natural color, which has made treatments more appealing among adults. The recently introduced Invisalign systems allow moving teeth without any braces. Moreover, archwires that are used to straighten teeth nowadays are comfortable to wear and requires lesser time to fix the product as compared to the traditional braces. A couple of major advancements that are speeding up the dental misalignment treatment are mentioned below.

Invisalign Orthodontic Technology

In the Invisalign treatment option, patients wear a series of clear, removable orthodontic aligners that are adjusted as the teeth shift into place without metal or wires. Treatment with these braces requires less number of visits to orthodontists for adjustments and makes cleaning the teeth easier than traditional braces during the treatment process.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the orthodontic services market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. The dental clinics segment is estimated to account for a larger market share during 2021–2028. Dental clinic is a facility where a dentist performs procedures and treatments on patients. The market growth for the dental clinics segment is driven by the increasing number of dental clinics globally, surging prevalence of dental disorders, and the increasing disposable income of people. Sunny Dental, a dental service provider clinic in Toronto, Canada, provides various dental services such as general dentistry, implant dentistry, orthodontic services, and root canal treatment. The clinic also offers a few services such as restorative services, orthodontic services, endodontic services, and exams and cleanings. Such aforementioned factors would bolster the market growth for this segment during 2021-2028.

Digital X-Rays with Planmeca ProMax 3D

This technology offers patients three-dimensional imaging as well as panoramic views of their bite and teeth alignment. Planmeca ProMax 3D scans are extremely safe for patients; the procedures involve the use of Planmeca Ultra Low Dose imaging protocol, which enables imaging with an even lower effective patient dose than standard 2D panoramic imaging. The patients undergoing treatments involving the Digital X-Rays with Planmeca ProMax 3D systems experience improved comfort and rapid image-gathering process than ProMax 2D offers.

Clarity Advanced Ceramic Clear Braces from 3M Technologies

3M Technologies offers Clarity ADVANCED Ceramic Clear Braces. This clear bracket system gives amazing results with minimal visibility of the appliance during the treatment. Clear brackets from 3M offer superior, adhesive strength to keep brackets strong and fixed during the treatment; the adhesive strength is coupled with a debonding agent that makes removal of brackets easy and safe after treatment

Such aforementioned factors would propel the growth of the orthodontic services market during 2021-2028.

North America is likely to continue its dominance in the orthodontic services market during 2021–2028. The US held the largest market share in the North American market during 2021–2028, and the market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of technological advancements and rising emphasis on improving treatment outcomes. The growing prevalence of oral diseases and abnormalities in the population is influencing the demand for orthopedic services in the US. Although infectious dental disorders, such as tooth decay and periodontitis, have decreased in children and young adults in the US, and misaligned or misaligned teeth and jaws have remained essentially the same. Orthodontists usually practice in metropolitan areas or small towns and cities that have populations between 2,500 and 50,000, very few orthodontists practice in rural communities. Estimates of the number of dental visits and average oral health expenditures for children vary widely depending on whether orthodontic care is included. Although health insurance companies and government health programs cover some orthodontic treatment, patients still bear a significant portion of their dental expenses. Such aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the orthodontic services market.

Scope of the Orthodontic Services Market Report:

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Orthodontic Services market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Regional Analysis of the Orthodontic Services Market:

The global Orthodontic Services Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Orthodontic Services Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the Orthodontic Services Market report provide to the readers?

➜ Orthodontic Services fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Orthodontic Services player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Orthodontic Services in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Orthodontic Services Market.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Orthodontic Services market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Orthodontic Services Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source”

