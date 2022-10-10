Medical Imaging Informatics Market Study Reveal Explosive Growth Potential and Future Estimations by Industry Key Factors and Key Players

A recently announced report titled Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 by The Insight Partners aims to deliver a detailed investigation of all necessary data related to the global market. Medical Imaging Informatics Industry Research Report is an in-depth and deep Research on the present condition of the Medical Imaging Informatics industry in the global market. Furthermore, this Report presents a detailed overview; cost structure, size, revenue, growth, share, dynamics, competitive analysis, Companies and Medical Imaging Informatics strategy & statistics analysis. This Report is segmented on basis of product type, end-user, application and geographical regions.

The medical imaging informatics market is expected to grow from US$ 3,671.72 million in 2021 to US$ 5,175.39 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Company Profiles

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health

ESAOTE SPA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medical Imaging Informatics, a subspecialty of biomedical informatics, aims to provide accurate, helpful, and efficient interpretations of complicated images in a simpler, communicable, and valuable manner within radiologists’ healthcare IT sector. Medical imaging informatics mainly comprises the application, development, and assessment of information that is used to treat patients effectively. The increase in the number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, decrease in the cost of storage platforms, and improvements in the healthcare ecosystem are also expected to contribute to the growth of the medical imaging informatics market.Market Insights



Increase in Number of Medical Imaging Procedures to Drive Medical Imaging Informatics Market



Type Insights

Based on product type, the global medical imaging informatics market is segmented into digital radiography, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2021, the ultrasound segment held the largest share of the market. However, the mammography segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. The major factors responsible for the growth of the mammography segment include the growing prevalence of breast cancer and technological advancements in breast imaging.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global medical imaging informatics market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory healthcare settings, diagnostics and imaging centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest market share. Moreover, the diagnostics and imaging centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. The major factors responsible for the growth of the diagnostic and imaging centers market include the rise in the number of diagnostic procedures, the launch of innovative diagnostic products, and investment in technologies in diagnostic applications.

Component Insights

Based on component, the global medical imaging informatics market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2021, the software segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. The improvement of AI-based software solutions for healthcare is one of the key factors boosting segment growth. The leaders in this market are developing software solutions for various healthcare applications; this is the critical factor complementing the software segment’s development. Hence, these factors will drive the market for the software segment during the forecast period.

Product launches and collaborations are highly adopted strategies by the global medical imaging informatics market players. A few of the recent key market developments are listed below:

In March 2022, Agfa-Gevaert Group announced that Spire Healthcare has chosen to fit a significant number of its 40 hospitals across the UK with Agfa direct radiography (DR) systems and solutions.

In October 2021, The Agfa-Gevaert Group partnered with Atos. A major part of Agfa’s internal information and communication services activities, including the dedicated positions and employees, is to be transferred to Atos. In close cooperation with Agfa, Atos will design and implement first-class IT solutions for the company.

In March 2022, Royal Philips announced its newest introduction in analytics and interoperability solutions at the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Philips HealthSuite Interoperability is a fully integrated cloud-enabled Health IT platform to meet diverse workflow needs across the imaging enterprise.

In December 2021, Royal Philips announced that it had signed a 12-year strategic partnership with IJsselland Hospital (Capelle aan den Ijssel, The Netherlands).:

Scope of the Medical Imaging Informatics Market Report:

Regional Analysis of the Medical Imaging Informatics Market:

The global Medical Imaging Informatics Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Medical Imaging Informatics Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the Medical Imaging Informatics Market report provide to the readers?

➜ Medical Imaging Informatics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Medical Imaging Informatics player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Medical Imaging Informatics in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Medical Imaging Informatics Market.

