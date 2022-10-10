Medical Case Management Market is Booming Right Now, let’s Understand Market Size, Share and Forecast till 2028

“””A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by The Insight Partners database of 150 pages, titled as “Global Medical Case Management Market with 350+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The report is generated by performing a high-level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This Keyword report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of an industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. The Medical Case Management market report potentially presents numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

The medical case management market is projected to reach US$ 5,228.35 million in 2028 from US$ 4,109.20 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028.

Medical case management is a combined process of assessing, recommending, planning, coordinating, and implementing various medical services through case managers or patient advocates to promote as well as ensure quality and cost-effective outcomes along with the best possible treatment and rehabilitation. The medical case management services are delivered through web-based, telephonic, and person-to-person modes at hospitals as well as in home care settings. Cases covered under these services can range from catastrophic to short-term disabilities and independent medical examinations. Companies involved in the ` generally establish collaborations and partnerships with hospitals, specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities on one end and with employers, organizations, events, and individuals on the other to create a chain of services that can be provided to the latter.

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Case Management Market Growth



There is an increase in the number of cases of chronic pain, long-term and short-term disability, and catastrophic cases. To treat these cases and increase the recovery rate of the patients, it has become essential to maintain adequate patient and care management. Chronic pain is linked with numerous physical and mental conditions, and it contributes to high healthcare costs and lost productivity. Several studies estimate that the prevalence of chronic pain ranges from 11% to 40%. Chronic pain results in restricted mobility and hamper daily activities; trigger dependence on opioids, and anxiety and depression; poor perceived health or reduced life quality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, the prevalence of chronic pain was 20.4%, and the prevalence of high-impact chronic pain was 7.4%. Chronic pain cases are highest among women (21.7%), non-Hispanic white adults (23.6%) and people aged 65 and above (30.8%). High impact chronic pain was highest among women (8.5%) and those aged 65 and above (11.8%). This type of pain is one of the most common conditions for which adults seek medical care. Therefore, the growing cases of chronic pain propels the demand for medical case management services.

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and obesity, are among the leading causes of death across the world, and these diseases hold the largest share of most country’s healthcare costs. According to the CDC, 37.3 million people are affected by diabetes, and it is the major cause of lower-limb amputation and kidney failure in the US. The report also estimates that more than 2 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the US every year. A similar scenario of a high prevalence of diabetes is observed in other regions, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. According to International Diabetes Federation’s IDF Diabetes Atlas, published in 2021, Southeast Asia had 1 in 11 adults (90 million) suffer from diabetes. Moreover, according to the American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, coronary heart disease (CHD) (43.8%) is the leading cause of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the US, followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, more than 130 million adults in the US population (45.1%) are projected to have some form of CVD, and total costs of CVD are expected to reach US$ 1.1 trillion in 2035. Thus, the rising geriatric population and related chronic disorders create a need for medical case management services for support, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Further, the rate of obesity is growing rapidly among populations of developed and developing countries across the world. Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles are among the major factors increasing the number of cases of obesity. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation (OECD), in 2020, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. The overweight population has grown rapidly in Canada, Australia, Chile, the UK, and South Africa. The obese population is expected to be high in the US, Mexico, and England, consisting of ~47%, 39%, and 35%, respectively, by the next two decades. According to the data gathered from the National Safety Council (NSC), 48.3 million injuries were reported in the US in 2019. The treatment of these injuries amounted to an estimated US$ 1.0979 trillion. Also, there were 173,040 preventable injury-related deaths during 2019. The preventable deaths can primarily be attributed to a 5% increase in both poisoning deaths (including opioid overdoses) and fall fatalities. Hence, the rising incidence of catastrophic injuries and increasing prevalence of obesity across the world are driving the demand for medical case management services.

Company Profiles

EagleOne Case Management

EK Health Services Inc

Genex Services, LLC

MMRO INC

TRIUNE Health Group

PayerFusion Holdings LLC.

GMMI, Inc.

Sierra Nevada Administrators

AXIOM MEDICAL CONSULTING, LLC

Medical Case Management Group:

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Medical Case Management market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Regional Analysis of the Medical Case Management Market:

The global Medical Case Management Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Medical Case Management Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source”

