The folding furniture market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach the USD 15.68 billion by 2029.

Folding furniture is a type of DIY furniture that is small and easy to store. It can be used for any purpose and is simple to put together. Foldable furniture is extremely portable, and due of its small size, it can be stored almost anywhere, allowing for optimal space usage. These items are made of a range of materials, including wood, steel, iron, and aluminium.

The upsurge in the demand for multifunctional as well as compact furniture is likely to drive the demand for folding furniture market. The rising level of disposable income of people and continuous changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the folding furniture market. Other significant factors such as the rise in the awareness among people about e-commerce platforms and increasing urbanization across the world will accelerate the market growth rate.

Moreover, the rise in industrialization and increasing adoption rate of new technologies and materials among various industries will create lucrative market growth opportunities in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, the significant increase in construction activities and emerging new markets will escalate the growth rate of market in future.

Global Folding Furniture Market Scope and Market Size

The folding furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, folding furniture market is segmented into chairs, tables, beds and others. Others have further been segmented into sofa and ladder.

The application segment for folding furniture market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Based on distribution channel, the folding furniture market is segmented into online and offline.

Folding Furniture Market Country Level Analysis

The folding furniture market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the folding furniture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to continue a dominant position among other regions worldwide. This is attributable to the increasing residential and non-residential construction activities will stimulate the growth of folding furniture market in this region. Additionally, rise in industrialization and urbanization will propel the market’s growth rate in this region. North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rising demand for low maintenance interior products and strong development of commercial as well as residential infrastructures in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Global Folding Furniture Market hare Analysis

The folding furniture market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to folding furniture market.

Some of the major players operating in the folding furniture market are ASHCOMM LLC, Inter Ikea Systems Bv, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Meco Corporation, Haworth Inc., Resource Furniture, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc., Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Sauder Woodworking Co., The Bedder Way Co., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Flexfurn, Nilkamal Furniture, HARDWARE, INC., Gopak, Twin Cities Closet Company, Dorel Industries, Hussey Seating Company, Expand Furniture Inc., and Lifetime Products, among others.

