Skin Care Products Market is Registering a CAGR of 5.10% During the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

The Skin Care Products Market was valued at USD 163.25 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 247.51 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

The skin care products have been utilized in the regular replenishment of the dying skin cells among people globally. These products are known to counter the signs of aging, such as fines lines, age spots and wrinkles while maintaining the skin health.

Global Skin Care Products Market Definition

Skin care products refer to the type of products that are utilized for improving and maintaining the appearance of human skin. Wide range of products are available for the consumers, including toners, oils and serums, cleansers, body lotions, and creams with beta-hydroxy acids, retinol and alpha-hydroxy acids as some of their key ingredients.

Skin Care Products Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Expansion of E-Commerce Sector

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector due to the growing urbanization acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of skin care products market.

Demand for Various Products

The increase in the demand for various products, such as face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions owing to the rise in beauty consciousness among population accelerate the market growth.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in the trend of natural ingredient-based skincare products extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments in the research and development of products will further expand the market.

Global Skin Care Products Market Scope and Market Size

Type

Facial Care

Lip Care

Distribution Channel

Specialist Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

End User

Male

Female

Unisex

Skin Care Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the skin care products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the skin care products market because of the expansion of the chemical industry and favourable regulatory support within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in the consumer demand for specific skincare solutions in the region.

Research Methodology : Global Skin Care Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

