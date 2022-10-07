Social Media Security Market To Deliver Prominent Growth, Top key Players Micro Focus, ProofPoint, RiskIQ, Market Growth, Forecast To 2028

Global Social Media Security Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2022-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Social Media Security Market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet is having a significant impact on increasing social media accounts.

Companies are making substantial use of social media to get connected with customers and enhance their brand visibility. With the increasing adoption of social media platforms, it is leading to the new devastating social media attacks phishing, shortened URLs, fraudulent, threatening, and others. Threat actors use interconnectivity of digital world to increase their reach by using multiple channels to distribute malware, conduct fraud, and to carry out other abusive activities. Global Social Media Security Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. CA Technologies (A Broadcom Company)

2. Digital Shadows Ltd

3. Micro Focus

4. ProofPoint

5. RiskIQ

6. SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

7. Sophos Ltd.

8. Symantec Corporation

9. Trend Micro

10. ZeroFOX

Social Media Security Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing engagement on social media is one of the key factor driving the global social media security market. Moreover, government regulations regulation is another potential factor having a positive impact on the global social media security market. The government is taking initiatives to protect the public data and increase security on social platforms by implementing regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global social media security market is segmented on the basis of solution and security type. Based on solution, the market is segmented as risk management, monitoring, threat intelligence, and others. On the basis of the security type the market is segmented as network security, web security, application security, cloud security, and endpoint security.

Finally, all aspects of the Social Media Security Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

