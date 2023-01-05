Cell And Gene Therapy Market Is Expected to Boom: Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc.

”

Gene therapy (gene therapy) refers to the introduction of foreign normal genes into target cells to correct or compensate for diseases caused by defects and abnormal genes in order to achieve therapeutic purposes. It also includes the application of technology such as transgenes, that is, inserting foreign genes into appropriate recipient cells of patients through gene transfer technology, so that the products made by foreign genes can treat certain diseases. Broadly speaking, gene therapy can also include measures and new technologies taken from the DNA level to treat certain diseases. Cell therapy is a brand-new drug development model. In this type of therapy, immune cell therapy has proved to have the most potential. Now researchers have demonstrated its clinical benefits in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, and these There are many different characteristics between therapy and traditional therapy, including its ability to expand and contract as needed, and to adjust the therapeutic effect of the body within a few months or years after a single application; due to basic immunology, gene function, gene editing With the continuous application and progress of synthetic biology, the complexity of immune cell therapy has been greatly expanded, which can improve the effectiveness and safety of immune cell therapy, and also increase its potential for treating diseases.

Some of the key players are:

Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Fibrocell Science, Inc., Human Stem Cells Institute, Kite Pharma, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RENOVA THERAPEUTICS, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.,, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.,, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation, ViroMed Co., Ltd.

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Rare Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Other Therapeutic Classes

Market Segmentation: By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospital

Others

Regional Segmentation :

Regional segmentation of the report includes the vital region such as;

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Table of Contents

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 Cell And Gene Therapy Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Forecast

