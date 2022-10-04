North America Digital Payment Market is set for Rapid Growth and Demand by 2028: Exclusive Report by Business Market Insights

The North America digital payment market is expected to grow from US$ 38,853.59 million in 2021 to US$ 107,351.18 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The way people access the internet has a direct impact on the growth of mobile commerce. Users prefer smartphones over PCs for internet surfing as smartphones are more affordable, and high-speed internet is no longer a premium infrastructure in many countries. Retailers develop shopping applications that have easy-to-browse catalogs and a simple checkout experience. Bankers and payment service providers are making significant use of the fact that customers are intrinsically tied to their mobile phones. Banks provide banking apps that allow transactions to be completed on mobile devices.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Adyen

Block, Inc.

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Novatti Group Ltd

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paysafe Limited

PayU

North America Digital Payment Market Segmentation:

North America Digital Payment Market, by Component

Solution

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security and Fraud Management

Point of Sale

Payment Wallet

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

North America Digital Payment Market, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

North America Digital Payment Market, by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Digital Payment Market, by Industry

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Others

North America Digital Payment Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The reports cover key developments in the North America Digital Payment Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

