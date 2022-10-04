North America Social Trading Platform Market to witness Exponential Growth during forecast period 2022-2028

The North America social trading platform market is expected to reach US$ 1,456.83 million by 2028 from US$ 910.90 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Key factors such as the rising need for customized trading platforms and the increasing benefits of integration of chatbots with trading platforms will propel the growth of social trading platforms. However, the stringent rules and regulations and lack of awareness about online trading hamper the market growth.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

eToro

Tornado,

Octa Markets Incorporated,

Snowball X

Public Holding, Inc.

NORTH AMERICA SOCIAL TRADING PLATFORM MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The North America social trading platform market is segmented into platform, end-user, asset class, and country. On the basis of the platform, the market is bifurcated into PC and mobile. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into individual traders and professional traders. Based on asset class, the market is segmented into equity, commodity, derivatives, crypto, and others. Geographically, the North America market is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The reports cover key developments in the North America Social Trading Platform Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

