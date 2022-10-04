North America Parenting Apps Market is set for Rapid Growth and Demand by 2028: Exclusive Report by Business Market Insights

The North America parenting apps market is expected to reach US$ 355.74 million by 2028 from US$ 210.85 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Parental applications (apps) provide online means for parents and caretakers to monitor and restrict kids’ activities. Various apps allow parents to block and filter websites and content, limit children’s time online, record their activities, and view their browsing history and communications. Other features of these apps include secure access to photos and videos, daily reports and child schedule preparation, real-time photo sharing, story and portfolio learning, assessment development, message blocking and scheduling, etc., which provide a secured environment for learning and growing.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

AppClose, Inc.

HUMAN IMPROVEMENT PROJECT LLC

Kinedu

Med ART Studios

Parent Cue

Winnie

Playfully

Blub Blub Inc.

North America Parenting Apps Market Segmentation:

The North America parenting apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, end user, pricing, and end user. Based on operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and Others. Based on end user, the North America parenting apps market is segmented into parents and childcare/daycare. Based on pricing, the market is segmented into monthly subscription and annual subscription. Based on application, the North America parenting apps market is segmented into education, sleep and movement tracking, feeding, medicine, and others. Based on country, the North America parenting apps market is segmented into the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The reports cover key developments in the North America Parenting Apps Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

