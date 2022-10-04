North America Vision Care Market 2022 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

The North America vision care market is expected to grow from US$ 27,519.42 million in 2020 to US$ 37,836.73 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The incidence of eye diseases has increased significantly across the region. In the recent years, various measures and efforts have been taken to create awareness and educate people regarding eye diseases, which are facilitating patients to access suitable medications and treatments for such conditions.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooper Companies, Inc.

EssilorLuxottica SA

HOYA Corporation

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

RODENSTOCK GMBH

North America Vision Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Eye Glasses

Contact Lens

Intraocular Lens

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

By Country:

US

Canada

Mexico

The reports cover key developments in the North America Vision Care Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

