North America Electric Ship Market Set up an Enormous Growth by 2028

The North America electric ship market is expected to grow from US$ 1054.16 million in 2021 to US$ 2272.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Retrofitting ships are gaining interest and attracting shipowners/shipbuilders to extend the lifetime of their existing ships. Such a process provides a chance to reduce fuel consumption and stay up to date with the latest eco-friendly solutions as a cost-effective procedure. Retrofitting is becoming a common practice in the maritime industry. Further, shipbuilders are moving toward automation, integrating new build ships, and retrofitting existing ships with hybrid and electric propulsion systems. A hybrid-electric propulsion system is a convenient choice for retrofitting outdated ships. Ships have a large retrofit potential, including ferries, container vessels, cruise ships, tugboats, and general cargo ships.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

BAE System

Duffy Electric Boat Company

General Dynamic Electric Boat

MAN Energy Solution

Siemens Energy

Vard AS

North America Electric Ship Market Segmentation:

The North America electric ship market is segmented based on type, power, range, ship type and country. Based on type, the North America electric ship market is segmented into battery electric ships, plug-in hybrid electric ships, and hybrid electric ships. The hybrid electric ships segment dominated the North America electric ship market in 2020. Based on power, the North America electric ship market is segmented into less than 75 Kw, 75 – 150 Kw, 151 – 745 Kw, 746 – 7560 Kw, and more than 7560 Kw. The 746 – 7560 Kw segment dominated the North America electric ship market in 2020.

Based on range, North America electric ship market is segmented into Less than 50 Km, 50 – 100 Km, 101 – 1000 Km, and more than 1000 Km. The 50 – 100 Km segment dominated the North America electric ship market in 2020. Based on ship type, North America electric ship market is segmented into cruise ships, ferries, tankers, bulk carriers, fishing vessels, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and others. The others segment dominated the North America electric ship market in 2020. Based on country, the North America electric ship market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US segment dominated the North America electric ship market in 2020.

Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

