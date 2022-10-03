North America Electric Bus Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2028

The North America electric bus market is expected to grow from US$ 756.45 million in 2021 to US$ 2,539.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Air pollution causes several diseases, some even becoming fatal at advanced stages. As vehicular discharge impacts public health, it may have a dangerous impact on the environment. Governments across the region are investing heavily in infrastructure development to reduce ozone-depleting compounds and air pollution levels. This will be accomplished by enacting strict government regulations on automobile emissions. The electric bus market is expanding as a result of these standards. Electric buses are eco-friendly since they do not emit any harmful pollutants. Furthermore, electric buses are efficient and provide clean urban transportation, giving a viable alternative to maintaining clean air in metropolitan areas.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

AB Volvo BYD Company Ltd CAF Group (Solaris Bus & Coach) Daimler AG King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd NFI Group Proterra Inc. Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd Van Hool NV

North America Electric Bus Market Segmentation :

The North America electric bus market is segmented based on vehicle type, hybrid powertrain, battery, end user, and country. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into the battery-electric bus, hybrid electric bus, and plug-in hybrid electric bus. The battery-electric bus segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on hybrid powertrain, the market is segmented into series-parallel hybrid, parallel hybrid, and series hybrid. The parallel hybrid segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on battery, the market is bifurcated into lithium iron phosphate (LIP) and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC). The lithium iron phosphate (LIP) segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into public and private. The public segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on country, the North America electric bus market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2021.

The reports cover key developments in the North America Electric Bus Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

