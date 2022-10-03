North America Educational Robot Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2028

North America Educational Robot Market is expected to grow from US$ 312.40 million in 2021 to US$ 1,066.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for robots for learning language, The humanoid robots are identical to the human features and interacts with social tools and the environment. Human-Robot-Interaction has gained considerable attention at research centers and educational institutes. The robots are not just powerful tool for STEM education but has also been used across various countries for developing communication skills among children as these robots can be integrated with various languages.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

Lego System A/S

Life & Science, Inc

Modular Robotics

Probotics America

Robotis Co., Ltd.

Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

NORTH AMERICA EDUCATIONAL ROBOT MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The reports cover key developments in the North America Educational Robot Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

