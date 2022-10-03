North America Advanced Cinema Projector Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2028

North America Advanced Cinema Projector Market is expected to grow from US$ 207.01 million in 2021 to US$ 321.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The region is one of the early adopters of advanced technology, which permits the individual and the cinema hall/IMAX owners to adopt these advanced cinema projectors to deliver an enhanced visual experience to the viewers. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of advanced cinema projector manufacturers in the region also supports the growth of the market.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

Barco NV

BENQ Corporation

Christie Digital

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infocus Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Optoma Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Key Market Segments:

The North America advanced cinema projector market is segmented on the basis of Illumination Source, end users, resolution, lumens, and country. Based on Illumination Source, the market is segmented into lamp, and RGB pure laser. RGB pure laser segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on end user, the market is segmented into commercial and residential. Commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on resolution, the market is segmented into 2K and 4K. 2K segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on lumens the market is segmented into 1000–5000, 5001–10000, 10001–30000, and Above 30000. 10001–30000 segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on country, the North America advanced cinema projector market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. US held the largest market share in 2020.

The reports cover key developments in the North America Advanced Cinema Projector Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

