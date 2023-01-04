Collapsible Jerry Can Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.48 billion, Registering a CAGR of 3.56 % During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The collapsible jerry can market was valued at USD 4.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.56 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

The term ‘jerry can’ came once from the Americans who decided to make their specific version of the Wehrmacht-Einheitskanister. ‘Jerry’ was the slang term Allies used to refer to the Germans during the war, Nowadays, jerry cans are made not only by metal but also by plastic materials.

Plastics are more than strong enough to safely carry fuel and other liquids and are also light in weight. Collapsible jerry cans are generally made using HDPE (high-density polyethylene) plastic, making it perfect for transporting chemicals and other products.

Collapsible Jerry Can Market Dynamics

Drivers

Highly demanding for safety purposes during shipment

Collapsible jerry cans are in high demand because of their safety and convenience during transportation and shipping products in several end user industries such as chemicals and lubricants, food and beverages, etc. Collapsible jerry cans are designed to protect liquid products from leakage and spillage during transit which are expected to increase the demand of collapsible jerry can in the market.

Rise the demand of multilayer collapsible jerry cans

Many manufacturers are using multilayer collapsible jerry cans by covering them with barrier layers to protect them from sunlight and other environmental threats. Multi-layered collapsible jerry cans are popular in a several industries, including industrial chemicals and agrochemicals. The rising demand form chemical industry are expected to increase the growth rate of the collapsible jerry can market.

Opportunities

Increasing number of emerging economies

The developing economies are predicted to drive the most development countries throughout the projection period. The rising Demand of collapsible jerry can in these emerging countries is being driven by growing GDP, augmented manufacturing activity, and development tendencies in the industrial sectors will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

COVID-19 Impact on Collapsible Jerry Can Market

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected several markets in the packaging industry. It has also affected the collapsible jerry can market. Products which are estimated ‘essential’ continue to experience significant sales, but non-essential products faced a sharp decline in the demand during pandemic. The government has imposed several restrictions, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, which has halted the production of collapsible jerry can. Additionally, movement supply chain disruption and restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

Global Collapsible Jerry Can Market Scope

Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Bioplastics

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Others

Capacity

Up to 10 litres

11 litres to 20 litres

21 litres to 30 litres

Above 30 litres

Closure Type

Push Pull Closure

Screw Cap

Others

End User

Food and Beverages

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Others

Some of the major players operating in the collapsible jerry can market are:

Butyl Products Ltd. (U.K.)

Liquid Containment (Australia)

FU DENG PLASTIC CO., LTD. (Taiwan)

Shanxi Shengzeying International Trade Co., Ltd. (China)

Yiwu Double Sun Import and Export Company Limited (China)

Fujian Aidi Electric Co., Ltd (China)

Justrite (U.S.)

