Natural Food Colors Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 2.53 billion by 2029  

The natural food colors market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The high functionality of superfoods, combined with the positive perception of the term “natural,” has been the primary factor driving the demand for natural food colourants. Consumers are drawn to products with simple and understandable labels, prompting food companies to choose colouring foodstuffs over other alternatives available in the industry.

Global Natural Food Colors Market

Drivers

Growing adoption of natural food colors in food and beverage industry

Natural food colours are used in preparing flavoured beverages, juices, bakery, and confectionary items. The rising demand for natural food colours in the food and beverage industries is currently driving market growth. Furthermore, the growing global population has increased the demand for healthy and natural food products with fewer or no artificial colours, preservatives, or additives.

Advancement and expansion of technologies in food and beverage industry

Furthermore, the market is heavily influenced by shifting consumer dietary preferences. People’s changing lifestyles, adoption of advanced technologies such as microencapsulation and nano encapsulation, an increase in the demand for functional food, an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers, an improved standard of living coupled with an increase in health consciousness, an increase in shelf life as well as product appeal, and rising occurrences of obesity and diabetes are driving the demand for natural food colors market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, the rapid growth in global processed and packaged food demand due to an increasing preference for convenient and healthy food products is expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, developing advanced technologies to tap niche markets, such as reducing capsule size and increasing bioavailability, as well as government support and improving economic conditions in developing countries, will create new opportunities for the natural food colors market from 2022 to 2029.

COVID-19 Impact on Natural Food Colors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened consumers’ desire to know where their food comes from, while food affordability remains a major concern for consumers worldwide. Furthermore, consumer demand for locally produced food has increased because they fear becoming infected by consuming more imported products with an unknown and unspecified ingredient origin. This has benefited both new private label entrants into the food industry and local manufacturers of natural colourants.

As the world’s scientific and medical communities recommend using nutraceuticals to improve health and immunity, which benefits the natural food colourant industry, the situation generates continuous demands to suppress and ultimately stifle the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Scope

Type

Carmine

Anthocyanins

Caramel

Annatto

Carotenoids

Others

Solubility

Water

Dye

Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Products

Meat Products

Others

Competitive Landscape and Natural Food Color Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the natural food colors market are:

ADM (U.S.)

Sysco Corporation (U.S.)

Conagra Foodservice, Inc. (U.S.)

Royal Ridge Fruits (U.S.)

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. (India)

Rhodes Food Group (South Africa)

