Islamic Clothing Market is Expected to Gain Industry Growth in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The islamic clothing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Islamic clothing is basically the type of clothing which is worn by Islamic people and is interpreted as being in accordance with the teachings of Islam. The different types of islamic clothing are abayas and hijabs, prayer outfits, burkha and naqaab, thobes and jubbas, sportswear and other. These clothings are generally worn by islamic men and women.

The surging expenditure by Islamic population on lifestyle and apparels are the major factors fostering the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The hiking popularity of Islamic clothing in the sports industry on account of favorable changes in regulations of international games and rising consumer investments in online retail distribution are also projected to bolster the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Additionally, the preferences for modest fashion wear coupled with increasing Islamic population also accelerates the demand for islamic clothing. However, the shifting consumer preferences and controversies around losing the ethnic value of Muslim clothing due to its shift towards mainstream fashion industry is also projected to hamper the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Global Islamic Clothing Market Scope and Market Size

The islamic clothing market is segmented on the basis of applications, product and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the Islamic clothing market is segmented into Islamic man and Islamic women.

Based on product, the Islamic clothing market is segmented into ethnic wear, sustainable fashion and sportswear.

Islamic clothing market is also segmented on the basis of type into abayas and hijabs, prayer outfits, burkha and naqaab, thobes and jubbas, sportswear and other.

Islamic Clothing Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the islamic clothing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the islamic clothing market owing to the rapid growth of young Muslim population along with the rising ethnic fashion trends along with increasing immigration of Muslim population. In addition, the presence of several multinational companies manufacturing these apparels within the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to score the highest CAGR owing to the increasing penetration of designer clothing in countries, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and India within the above-mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Islamic Clothing Market Share Analysis

The islamic clothing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to islamic clothing market.

Some of the major players operating in the islamic clothing market report are:

H&M, American Association Of Bioanalysts, Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited, House of Fraser Limited, UNIQLO CO. LTD., Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l., MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger Licensing, LLC., The Donna Karan Company Store LLC., and adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd, among others.

