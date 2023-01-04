Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 47.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.50%

The ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market was valued at USD 26.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 47.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The ready-to-drinks (RTDs) category has undergone several critical shifts in response to the changing dynamic of global consumer drinking preferences and habits. Despite significant criticism the large strides made in the demand for and marketing of beverage alcohol products have earned a respectable place in the RTDs category.

The demand momentum hasn’t lost much lustre as a result of the high level of convenience provided to consumers, who have been instrumental in fuelling the popularity of easy-to-make alcoholic beverages.

Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing popularity of low spirit beverages among the population especially in millennials

The rising popularity of low-spirit and flavoured beverages among a growing number of young adults is a major driver of the alcoholic RTDs market. The growing popularity of healthy alcoholic drinks, particularly among millennials, is driving up demand for alcoholic RTDs. The growing proclivity of consumers for high strength to substitute hard liquors has fuelled demand significantly.

Innovation in marketing strategies and product endorsements

Customers’ changing lifestyles, increased demand for ready-to-drink premixes from youth, the growing importance of new and ethnic flavours, and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities all contribute to the global ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages market’s growth. The penetration of e-commerce, low prices, easy access, and the introduction of natural and health-beneficial ingredient cocktails in ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, growing investment in pubs and bars, and a variety of flavours available in ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages global market growth for this product.

Opportunity

Emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages manufacturers to expand their operations. During the forecast period, the market for ready-to-drink premixes is expected to grow at an exponential rate. However, the Wine-based and Spirit-based RTDs will show the most robust growth in the market product category for Ready-to-drink premixes. Consumers’ desire for convenience is driving companies to expand their premixes business.

COVID-19 Impact on Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the market for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Many countries’ governments do not include alcohol on their list of essential goods during a lockdown. All distribution channels have been closed. Pubs and clubs, which accounted for the majority of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages sales, have also closed because social distancing has discouraged people from visiting such establishments. Furthermore, import-export activities have caused supply chain disruption. Both the production and consumption have been affected severely due to the Corona Pandemic.

Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Type

Alcopop

Cocktail Pre-Mixes

Flavour

Regular

Flavoured

Packaging type

Bottle

Can

Others

Distribution channel

Store based

Non-store based

Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, packaging type, distribution channels and flavour as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

