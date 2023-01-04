Dairy Flavors Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 6.45 billion by 2029

The dairy flavors market was valued at a USD 4.2 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 6.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50 % during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

As consumer preference for flavors has increased over the last five years, manufacturers and suppliers of dairy products must optimise their product offerings to meet consumer demand. Flavour is a high-growth segment in the overall food ingredients market, and consumer preference for dairy flavors, combined with manufacturers’ willingness to capitalise on the opportunity in this niche business, translated into increased demand for dairy flavors around the world.

Dairy flavors are made from a variety of dairy products, including yoghurt, cheese, butter, and cream. Dairy flavors are combined with other products to create a new and distinct flavour. Manufacturers are constantly introducing new dairy-based products in response to consumer demand for natural and organic flavors.

Dairy Flavors Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand from the various end user industries

Increasing consumer demand for dairy flavors products due to their pleasant flavour, rising demand for various dairy flavors essence products, rising preferences for organic products, increased use of dairy flavors extracts in various applications such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage, and utilisation of dairy flavors beans in medical applications are some of the determinants favouring the growth of the dairy flavors market during the forecast period.

Rising health awareness among the general population

Due to its ability to enrich essence and appreciation in a variety of food commodities, the emerging liquor and food manufacturing industry will play an important role. Furthermore, it combines low calorie value and presence of variety of anti-oxidants which will raise its demand for the health conscious population

Opportunity

Consumers are increasingly interested in clean label products, which can be attributed to increased health and wellness awareness. This is putting pressure on dairy industry manufacturers to offer natural and organic products or ingredients to meet the changing diet trend. Consumers nowadays prefer low fat, calorie, and sugar products, creating a huge opportunity for the dairy flavors market. To meet the rising demand, manufacturers are investing in R&D and developing new products, as well as attempting to deliver valuable products to consumers in accordance with global trends.

COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Flavors Market

The world is dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The global economy has suffered, which has had a significant impact on the food and beverage market. Because North America is a major market for dairy flavors, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the overall market. Lockdowns in various countries have exacerbated the poor performance of imports and exports. Trade restrictions have hampered the availability of dairy flavors in North America and Europe. Overall, the spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a moderate to high impact on the global dairy flavors market in the near future.

Global Dairy Flavors Market Scope

Nature

Organic

Convectional

Artificial

Others

Flavour type

Butter

Yogurt

Milk

Others

Form

Liquid

Solid

Powder

Solid

Application

Soups and Sauces

Snacks

Beverages

Others

Dairy Flavors Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the dairy flavors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is the most appealing market for dairy flavors market, with tremendous growth potential in the coming years. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific Dairy Flavors market is the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Rising demand from emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia, among others, will drive the dairy flavors market over the forecast period.

