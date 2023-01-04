Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 25.04 billion by 2029

The malt extracts and ingredients market was valued at USD 18.30 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 25.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period.
In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.
Malt ingredients are used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. This is due to its numerous health benefits, such as cholesterol control, heart disease prevention, increased insulin activity, and so on.
Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Dynamics
Drivers.
Rising demand for malt extract from food and beverage industry
The growing demand for malt extracts and ingredients in the food and beverage industries is propelling market expansion. Malt ingredients, on the other hand, help to improve the texture and flavour of a wide range of foods. These ingredients are mostly used to make beverages such as Maltesers, beer, whiskey, malted shakes, malt vinegar, whoppers, and rich tea biscuits.
Rising awareness of the health benefits of malt-based foods and beverages
The product is widely used in the production of alcoholic beverages such as beer and whiskey, the demand for malt extract rises as the alcoholic beverage industry expands. Furthermore, rising awareness of the health benefits of malt-based foods and beverages, rapid urbanisation in developing countries, and changes in consumer preferences and lifestyle are all factors influencing the malt extracts and ingredients market
Opportunity
The emergence of new food and beverage-related markets, an increase in demand for organic malt ingredients and extracts, and the growing popularity of craft beer all contribute to the expansion of profitable opportunities.
COVID-19 Impact on Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market
During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for barley, an important component of the malt extract market, Malt’s applications in food and beverage are not limited to flavouring or colouring. Malt is a base product or raw material used in a variety of industries, including baby food, health supplements, and protein-rich foods. The Malt ingredients market is expected to expand in tandem with the growing demand for these food items and supplements.
Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products
When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.
Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Scope
Product
- Extracts
- Ingredients
Source
- Barley
- Wheat
- Rye and Rice
- Oats
- Sorghum
- Millets
- Corn
Grade
- Standard malt
- Speciality malt
Application
- Beverages
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
Form
- Dry
- Liquid
Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The malt extracts and ingredients market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, source, grade, application and form as referenced above.
The countries covered in the malt extracts and ingredients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Europe is expected to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market due to the highest growth, rising consumer awareness of healthy eating habits, increased beer consumption, and the rise of craft breweries.
