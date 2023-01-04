Pre Harvest Equipment Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 102.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70%

The pre harvest equipment market which was growing at a value of 66.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 102.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Agricultural equipment has become an essential component of modern agricultural practices all over the world. The expansion of the agricultural domain leads to an increase in the global agricultural equipment market.

Global Pre Harvest Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing need for higher crop yields due to rise in global population

The increase in demand for food production due to population growth is expected to boost the market for pre-harvest equipment. Farmers’ increasing demand for advanced technology equipment to reduce labour costs associated with harvesting is expected to boost the growth of pre-harvest equipment. The increased profitability and productivity caused by the use of modern farm equipment has created a demand for farm pre-harvest equipment.

Implementation of smart harvesting practices to meet rising food demand globally

Rapid population growth is putting pressure on the agricultural sector around the world to increase productivity in order to meet rising food demand. Farmers are increasingly implementing smart harvest technologies such as harvesting robots, automation, control systems, sensors, and imaging systems to increase profitability and output in less time and at a lower cost. The scarcity of arable land is a major factor driving demand for indoor farming activities and the increased use of smart harvesting technologies to reduce labour costs.

Opportunity

Firms in the target industry focuses on business growth through strategies such as advanced product launches, capacity expansion, and heavy production investments in their facilities, which are expected to flourish in the near future as the global harvesting technology market grows. Furthermore, site-specific nutrient management with precision agriculture, increased demand for industrial crops, and investment in agricultural operations in developing countries provide profitable opportunities to market participants.

COVID-19 Impact on Pre Harvest Equipment Market

While global trade was halted due to lockdowns imposed to control the spread of novel coronaviruses, the food and agriculture industries were severely impacted by freight challenges. Most food categories saw sales volume declines due to a lack of demand and supply chain disruptions. Although the agricultural industry’s decline as a result of the pandemic has had a negative impact on the market, farming communities are becoming more aware of the emerging smart harvest market.

Global Pre Harvest Equipment Market Scope

Type

Primary Tillage Equipment

Secondary Tillage Equipment

Planting Equipment

Irrigation Equipment

Plant Protection Equipment

Distribution

O.E.M.

Aftermarkets

Application

Agricultural

Experimental

Pre Harvest Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the pre harvest equipment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific market accounts for a significant share of the global pre-harvest equipment market in terms of revenue due to large scale agricultural gains and an increasing export scenario in countries such as China, India, and Thailand in the region. Furthermore, agro-climatic conditions and a high proportion of arable and irrigated cropped area in countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to drive growth in the region’s target market. Furthermore, economic growth and a significant increase in population size are expected to support the region’s target market growth.

