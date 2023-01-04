The body worn insect repellent market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 9.70% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Body worn insect repellent market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing number of insect borne diseases and rising health concerns among the people.

Body worn insect repellent is designed to eliminate mosquitoes and other bugs from biting humans and feeding on human blood. An insect repellent typically contains an active ingredient that repels insects such as mosquitoes and other insects like ticks and flies. Natural insect repellents come in sprays or aerosols, liquid vaporizers, creams, and other forms. Creams, lotions, and oils that can be applied directly to the skin are also included. Natural insect repellents are plant-based extracts that are diethyl-meta-toluamide-free.

Rising disposable income combined with changing lifestyles, increasing levels of funding for various research and development activities, adoption of plant-based ingredients in the manufacturing of natural repellent, and increase in the number of applications are some of the factors that will likely accelerate the growth of the body worn insect repellent market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get the Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-body-worn-insect-repellent-market

Increasing awareness of body worn insect repellents as a result of key players’ collaboration with governments represents an opportunity for the body worn insect repellent market. Governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are actively involved in spreading awareness among the masses as a result of poor waste management and a lack of knowledge among the rural population.

On the flip side, one of the main obstacles to the growth of the global body worn insect repellent market is its effectiveness in repelling mosquitoes and other insects. Natural insect repellents made from plant extracts are highly volatile in nature and evaporate quickly after implementation. As a result, it is less effective than synthetic ingredients such as diethyl-meta-toluamide.

This body worn insect repellent market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, body worn insect repellent market is segmented into apparel, oil and creams, stickers and patches, and sprays. Apparel has been further segmented into trouser, shirts, jacket, and head nets. Oil and creams have been further segmented into synthetic, and plant based.

Based on distribution channel, body worn insect repellent market is segmented into retailers, supermarket, online retailers, health and beauty retailers, and others. Others have been further segmented into specialty stores, and general merchandisers.

View Detailed Table of [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-body-worn-insect-repellent-market

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the body worn insect repellent market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the body worn insect repellent market due to the rising awareness among the people regarding the various benefits of using mosquito repellent along with changing lifestyle of the people. Asia-Pacific region is expected to score the highest growth rate due to the rising demand of insect repellent as diseases such as dengue, malaria and others.

The country section of the body worn insect repellent market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Get More [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-body-worn-insect-repellent-market

Competitive Landscape and Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis

The body worn insect repellent market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to body worn insect repellent market.

Some of the major players operating in the body worn insect repellent market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd., First Step Digital Pvt Ltd., Quantum, Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group and Homes LLC., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HEMCO Corporation, MERCI, s.r.o., among others.

Browse Related Reports:

https://limex.me/profile/567939507/6720254/?showMore=1

https://www.findit.com/cpevbzliwplrpbs/RightNow/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to-be-growing-at-am/c039bda7-149c-4c28-b490-24b452ed62f1

https://rupsbidkar.blogspot.com/2023/01/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to.html

https://sites.google.com/view/marketintelligencereport/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to-be-growing-at-a-growth-rate-of-4-81

https://theprose.com/post/561862/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to-be-growing-at-a-growth-rate-of-481-by-2028

https://bookreadholic.blogspot.com/2023/01/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to.html

https://marketin50.wordpress.com/2023/01/03/deodorant-stick-market-is-expected-to-be-growing-at-a-growth-rate-of-4-81-by-2028/

https://spurstartup.mn.co/posts/30814116?utm_source=manual

https://www.pearltrees.com/rup07/item492094900

https://lockabee.com/read-blog/39335_food-grade-maltodextrin-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-4-07-billion-by-2028.html

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email