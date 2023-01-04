The sports backpack market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Sports backpack is used by hikers and students to carry hefty loads or any type of equipment. A backpack, also known as a sackpack, rucksack, bookbag, backsack, or knapsack, is a simple form of a fabric sack worn on one’s back and secured by two straps that cross the shoulders. Internal and external frames can be found in backpacks. Backpacks are used to transport items and contain a variety of compartments that can be utilized to convey items.

The rise in the number of outdoor sports activities is likely to drive the demand of sports backpack market. The rising level of disposable income of people and increasing sedentary lifestyle are some of the factors driving the sports backpack market. Other significant factors such as the rise in the awareness among people towards wellness and health along with the influence of social media will accelerate the market growth rate.

Furthermore, upsurge in the strong demand for various end-use industries will positively impact the market’s growth rate. Additionally, increase in number of cases of obesity and other associated diseases such as cardia arrest, hypertension, hypotension and diabetes will force people to involve in sports activities and hence further cushion the growth rate of market. Also, increasing number of international sports events and rising activities such as camping and hiking will further increase the demand of sports backpack market.

Global Sports Backpack Market Scope and Market Size

The sports backpack market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the sports backpack market is segmented into single shoulder bag and shoulder bag.

On the basis of application, the sports backpack market is segmented into loading and ornament.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sports backpack market is segmented into specialist retailers, factory outlets, internet sales, department stores and others.

Sports Backpack Market Country Level Analysis

The sports backpack market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sports backpack market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe region is predicted to continue a dominant position among other regions worldwide. This is attributable to the increasing household expenditure on sporting goods and services will stimulate the growth of sports backpack market in this region. Additionally, rising level of government investment for sports participation will flourish the growth rate of sports backpack market in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Global Sports Backpack Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the sports backpack market are:

ASICS Corporation Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Peak, adidas, New Balance, Reebok International Ltd., Fila Inc., Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd., PUMA SE, THE NORTH FACE, Everest Trading Corp., Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L, Osprey Packs, Inc., Wildcraft, Marmot Mountain, LLC., Deuter Sport GmbH, Gregory Mountain Products, AMG-Group, and Kelty, among others.

