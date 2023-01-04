Automotive Nitrous Oxide Systems Market Is Expected to Boom: ZEX, Holley Performance Products, Edelbrock

”

Automotive nitrous oxide systems are internal combustion engines in automotive, where the oxygen required to burn fuel, instead of air, is used from the nitrous oxide (N?O) decomposition. Automotive nitrous oxide systems increase the engine’s power output by burning the fuel at a higher rate, delivering a higher torque and performance to the vehicle for a short time. Nitrous oxide contains 36% of oxygen by weight, and is basically an oxygen carrier, supplying the engine with extra air to burn during combustion process. Automotive nitrous oxide systems are generally used in drag racing and other motor sporting events, to provide the vehicle with power boost. Automotive nitrous oxide systems are generally two type, wet and dry systems. In dry automotive nitrous oxide systems, nitrous oxide is injected into dry air in the manifold and then mixed with fuel at the fuel injectors. Whereas in wet automotive nitrous oxide systems, the fuel and nitrous oxide systems are introduced at the manifold. Depending on the engine type and nitrous system configuration, automotive nitrous oxide systems can increase engine power from anywhere between 0.5 horsepower (hp) to 3,000 hp. Due to their ability to provide instant power to the engine, automotive nitrous oxide systems are widely used in a number of motor racing sports, but are not permitted on streets of highways, depending on regional government regulations.

ZEX, Holley Performance Products, Edelbrock, Nitrous Express, Sniper, ProNitrous, Nitrous Oxide Systems, Sardo’s Automotive, Starlite Motorsports

Market Segmentation: By Type

Wet Systems

Dry Systems

Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Regional segmentation of the report includes the vital region such as;

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Nitrous Oxide Systems Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 Automotive Nitrous Oxide Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automotive Nitrous Oxide Systems Market Forecast

