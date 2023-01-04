Car Air Intake Manifold Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With Mann Hummel, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku

”

In automotive engineering, an inlet manifold or intake manifold (in American English) is the part of an engine that supplies the fuel/air mixture to the cylinders. The word manifold comes from the Old English word manigfeald (from the Anglo-Saxon manig [many] and feald [repeatedly]) and refers to the multiplying of one (pipe) into many.

In contrast, an exhaust manifold collects the exhaust gases from multiple cylinders into a smaller number of pipes – often down to one pipe.

The primary function of the intake manifold is to evenly distribute the combustion mixture (or just air in a direct injection engine) to each intake port in the cylinder head(s). Even distribution is important to optimize the efficiency and performance of the engine. It may also serve as a mount for the carburetor, throttle body, fuel injectors and other components of the engine.

Due to the downward movement of the pistons and the restriction caused by the throttle valve, in a reciprocating spark ignition piston engine, a partial vacuum (lower than atmospheric pressure) exists in the intake manifold. This manifold vacuum can be substantial, and can be used as a source of automobile ancillary power to drive auxiliary systems: power assisted brakes, emission control devices, cruise control, ignition advance, windshield wipers, power windows, ventilation system valves, etc.

This vacuum can also be used to draw any piston blow-by gases from the engine’s crankcase. This is known as a positive crankcase ventilation system, in which the gases are burned with the fuel/air mixture.

The intake manifold has historically been manufactured from aluminium or cast iron, but use of composite plastic materials is gaining popularity (e.g. most Chrysler 4-cylinders, Ford Zetec 2.0, Duratec 2.0 and 2.3, and GM’s Ecotec series).

Some of the key players are: Mann+Hummel, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku, Sogefi, Aisin Seiki, Magneti Marelli, Keihin, Montaplast, Novares, Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial, Roechling, Mikuni, Inzi Controls Controls, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Aisan Industry, BOYI

Market Segmentation: By Type

Aluminium

Cast Iron

Composite Plastic Materials

Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Global Car Air Intake Manifold Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 Car Air Intake Manifold Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Car Air Intake Manifold Market Forecast

