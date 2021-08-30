Samsung just carried out One UI 3.1.1 for the Galaxy S21 series and it resembles the primary beta for One UI 4 dependent on Android 12 isn’t far away.

As per a client on Samsung’s people group discussion (h/t TizenHelp), the organization will open up One UI 4 for beta testing in mid-September. The client says that the beta update will initially carry out to the Galaxy S21 gadgets.

While the individual professes to be in a calling that permits admittance to designer side data, we would encourage you to take this with a spot of salt. All things considered, there’s some other proof that TizenHelp records highlighting an inevitable One UI 4 beta delivery.

The distribution asserts that Samsung is building another beta firmware adaptation for the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea. It accompanies construct number G991NKSU3ZUHE, wherein the “Z” signifies that this is beta programming. The power source asserts that this new beta is set to deliver at some point one month from now.

Another clue comes from Geekbench. While benchmark postings can be handily fashioned, this one records the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Android 12 working framework, recommending Samsung could be trying a similar at the present time.

Somewhere else, Samsung has additionally refreshed one of its Good Lock modules for the Android 12 delivery. The primary module to get support is One Hand Operation Plus. The changelog for its update makes reference to Android 12 help. This is another marker that Samsung is preparing its applications for the new programming.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has showed up on the Google Play Console site (through MyFixGuide). The posting shows the telephone will accompany the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC combined with Adreno 660 GPU and 6GB RAM, however there could be other RAM alternatives at dispatch. It is said to run Android 11 OS, likely cleaned with OneUI 3.1 out of the crate, and element a FHD+ (1,080 X 2,009) show.

Samsung hasn’t declared any insights concerning One UI 4 yet. Nonetheless, given this load of clues, we could hear from the organization in the following not many weeks. The Samsung Members application ought to likewise push out a notice when the One UI 4 beta is accessible.