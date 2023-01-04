Passenger Car Oxygen Sensor Market Is Expected to Boom: NGK, Bosch, DENSO

”

Automotive oxygen sensors, colloquially known as O2 sensors, make modern electronic fuel injection and emission control possible. They help determine, in real time, whether the air–fuel ratio of a combustion engine is rich or lean. Since oxygen sensors are located in the exhaust stream, they do not directly measure the air or the fuel entering the engine, but when information from oxygen sensors is coupled with information from other sources, it can be used to indirectly determine the air–fuel ratio. Closed-loop feedback-controlled fuel injection varies the fuel injector output according to real-time sensor data rather than operating with a predetermined (open-loop) fuel map. In addition to enabling electronic fuel injection to work efficiently, this emissions control technique can reduce the amounts of both unburnt fuel and oxides of nitrogen entering the atmosphere. Unburnt fuel is pollution in the form of air-borne hydrocarbons, while oxides of nitrogen (NOx gases) are a result of combustion chamber temperatures exceeding 1300 kelvins, due to excess air in the fuel mixture therefore contribute to smog and acid rain. Volvo was the first automobile manufacturer to employ this technology in the late 1970s, along with the three-way catalyst used in the catalytic converter.

NGK, Bosch, DENSO, Delphi, Kefico, UAES, VOLKSE, Pucheng Sensors, Airblue, Trans, PAILE, ACHR

Global Passenger Car Oxygen Sensor Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Titanium Oxide Type

Zirconia Type

Market Segmentation: By Application

Sedan

SUVs

Pickup Trucks

Others

Regional Segmentation :

Regional segmentation of the report includes the vital region such as;

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Global Passenger Car Oxygen Sensor Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

